Toby Moore: Have fact and fiction merged?

What used to sound like midnight radio nonsense is now being discussed by public officials on camera and on the record.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz said a uniformed Army member briefed him on “hybrid breeding programs where captured aliens were breeding with humans to create some hybrid race that could engage in intergalactic communication.”

In a film titled “The Age of Disclosure,” Marco Rubio said, “We’ve had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities, and it’s not ours. And we don’t know whose it is.” But Rubio later said he was “not disavowing” that clip; he said he was relaying what “navy pilots, admirals, generals” had told him.

And Vice President JD Vance, taking the conversation from science fiction to Sunday sermon, said, “I don’t think they’re aliens. I think they’re demons.” It sounds like “The X-Files” wandered into a committee hearing.

America has been simmering in UFO gravy for generations. Roswell remains the granddaddy of the whole spooky buffet. In 1947, strange debris was recovered near Roswell, New Mexico, and the story never really died.

The Air Force initially claimed they recovered a saucer but later retracted, saying the debris came from a classified balloon program. The official history says the balloon work was operating there partly to gather data on the V2 (Nazi Rocket/Missile Technology), then being conducted at White Sands.

After the close of World War II, captured Nazi rocket scientists, including Wernher von Braun, were brought to Fort Bliss in 1946, under Project Paperclip, where, in many ways, they helped develop the American space program. Maybe Roswell wasn’t evidence of aliens at all – just a reminder that postwar New Mexico was already weird enough without them.

Everyone has heard of Area 51, the Cadillac of government secrets. For years, it sat in the desert like a locked garage at the edge of the national imagination. In 2013, declassified CIA materials acknowledged Groom Lake, better known as Area 51, in connection with secret U-2 and OXCART aircraft programs. That official answer is less fun than a frozen alien in a steel drawer, but it does explain why people saw weird things over Nevada. Sometimes the flying mystery machine is just a very classified airplane.

Because America never met a mystery it could not supersize, Bob Lazar arrived in 1989 claiming he worked on extraterrestrial technology at Area 51. His tale helped pour rocket fuel on the modern UFO legend. Critics say he was discredited, but by then the story had already escaped into pop culture.

None of this is new. It is the old jukebox of American strangeness playing its greatest hits: Roswell, saucers, secret bases, grainy photos, men in dark suits, and that one friend who swears his cousin saw something over the highway in 1978!

Now enter the hybrid question, where this story stops being a flying-saucer yarn and starts sounding like a biology class taught by a stand-up comic. If alien-human hybrids were real, the fallout would be enormous. Science, religion, law, medicine and national security would all need some aspirin. Are hybrids citizens? Do they need passports, a baptism certificate, or allergy medicine? Does family court handle Earth-Mars visitation schedules? These are ridiculous questions, right up until people with official titles start talking about these things on camera.

That is why this story lands with such a strange thud. The folklore is old. The speakers are famous. And yet, according to the agencies supposed to investigate this, the hard evidence is still not there. So we are left with a very American condition: one foot in testimony, one foot in myth, and both hands full of coffee because the news keeps getting weirder before breakfast.

Maybe the truth is hidden in a vault. Maybe it is buried in paperwork. Maybe it is just another example of our species loving mystery more than boredom. But when politicians start talking about hybrids, demons, Roswell and secret files, even sensible people begin to look up a little longer at the night sky. Not because the mothership is definitely on the way. Just because, in this country, the line between official briefing and sci-fi is starting to blur.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.