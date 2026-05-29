Villa Park man accused of leading police on high-speed chase: authorities

A Villa Park man will remain in jail until at least his next court date after allegedly leading authorities early Friday morning on a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

A motion was granted Friday to detain pre-trial James Hutson, 38, of the zero-100 block of Roosevelt Road.

Hutson is charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and driving while license suspended as well as multiple petty traffic offenses including operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage and no valid registration, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 2:36 a.m. May 29, a DuPage County sheriff’s deputy saw a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis with license plates that allegedly were not registered to that vehicle exit a gas station westbound onto Ogden Avenue near Naper Boulevard, according to the release.

The deputy followed the car, allegedly driven by Hutson, to the intersection of Naper Boulevard and Naperville Wheaton Road where Hutson allegedly drove over the yellow turn lane on Naper Boulevard, according to the release.

The sheriff initiated a traffic stop, but instead of pulling over, Hutson continued driving, authorities said.

He ultimately entered eastbound Interstate 88 where he reached speeds of about 108 mph. He exited I-88 at Midwest Road. The deputy terminated pursuit at Midwest and Butterfield roads in Oakbrook Terrace.

A short time later, Oakbrook Terrace police spotted the Grand Marquis allegedly driven by Hutson and followed him to a Motel 6 in Villa Park where he surrendered after running into one of the motel’s rooms.

“The complete disregard for public safety allegedly displayed by this defendant as he fled police at 108 mph will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

Hutson’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 22.