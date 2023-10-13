Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, October 12

Football
Hiawatha 46, Ashton-Franklin Center 22: After falling behind early, the Hawks (4-4) bounced back for the Thursday victory against the Raiders (1-7).
After trailing 14-8 in the first, the Hawks rolled off the next 38 points in the eight-man win.
Lucas Norvell ran for 152 yards and had four touchdowns for the Hawks.
Braeden Ross had 14 tackles and two sacks, while Tommy Butler had 13 tackles and two sacks for Hiawatha.
The Hawks wrap up the season Friday at Peoria Heights.
Girls volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Genoa, Alivia Keegan had five kills, nine assists and two aces to lead the Cogs to a 25-11, 25-14 Big Northern Conference victory.
Hannah Langton had 12 digs, four aces and two assists, and Mia Wise had three kills, six assists, seven digs and two aces.
Boys soccer
Sycamore 2, Sterling 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans earned a shutout and won in nonconference action.
Ronaldo Ocelotl put the first one on the board with a penalty kick, and Ethan Royer scored the second with an assist from Jameson Carl. Jesse Munoz earned the shutout in goal.