Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, September 7, 2023

Girls volleyball
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Somonauk 0: At Somonauk, led by five service aces from Madaline Hogan, H-BR won in two hard-fought games 25-21, 28-26 over Somonauk in Little Ten Conference play.
Brynn Gawel had seven kills and seven digs. A dozen assists from Anna Hermann helped the Royals improve to 7-3, 3-1 in the Little Ten.
Geneva 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs (1-4) fell to the Vikings 25-19, 25-15 in nonconference play.
Newark 2, Indian Creek 0: At Newark, Allie Peterson led the way for the Timberwolves with six kills in the Little Ten Conference contest. Izzy Turner had four assists and five digs, and Alana Morgan added eight digs for IC (3-7, 1-1).
Ottawa 2, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, the Knights (6-5, 1-1) dropped their first Interstate Eight contest of the season to the Pirates 21-25, 25-21, 23-25.
Boys soccer
Genoa-Kingston 3, Pecatonica 0: At Pecatonica, Jay Wolcott scored twice as the Cogs earned their sixth straight win. Michael Botello also scored, and Chris Fuentes earned the shutout in goal for G-K (6-2-1).
St. Charles East 7, Sycamore 1: At St. Charles, the Spartans (3-6-1) dropped the nonconference match to the Saints.
Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Princeton 0: At Princeton, Tyler Smith, Michael Murphy and Josh Badal scored to lead the Royals in the nonconference contest. Alex Casanas made six saves for H-BR (2-5).
Girls tennis
Sycamore 7, Marengo 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans rolled in the nonconference dual meet. Jordyn Tilstra led the pack at singles, while the top doubles team of Jetta Weaver and Madyson Block led Sycamore in the doubles sweep.
Girls swimming
DeKalb-Sycamore co-op 116, Metea Valley 52: At Aurora, Molly Allison won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Hannah Raetzke took the 100 butterfly, and Camilia Palacios captured the 200 individual medley to lead the way for the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op.