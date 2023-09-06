Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, September 5

Girls volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Montini 0: At Genoa, the Cogs won in two sets during nonconference action, 25-14, 25-15.
Alayna Pierce had 11 digs and 13 kills, Alivia Keegan had six digs, 12 assists and 11 kills, Hannah Langton had 11 digs and Mia Wise had six digs, seven assists and two kills.
Indian Creek 2, Amboy 0: At Amboy, the Timberwolves picked up a nonconference victory.
Ellie Bend had three kills, two digs and an ace, Allie Peterson had five kills, two aces and two blocks, Izzy Turner had three kills, two digs and four assists, Lenna Hulthen had six digs and five assists and Alana Morgan had five digs and three aces.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, IMSA 0: At Hinckley, the hosts swept in Little Ten Conference action, 25-12, 25-23.
The Royals were led by Anna Herrmann with 17 assists and Brynn Gabel with eight kills.
Sycamore 2, Morris 0: At Sycamore, the hosts won in Interstate 8 Conference play, 27-25, 25-18.
Girls tennis
Sycamore 4, La Salle-Peru 1: At La Salle, the Spartans swept at singles to win in Interstate 8 Conference action.
JeAnny Ni (No. 1) won in three, 6-4, 6-7, 10-4 and Jordyn Tilstra (No. 2) won 6-1, 6-1. At doubles, Madyson Block and Jettz Weaver won 6-3, 6-2 and Kate Elsner and Lizzie McConkie (No. 3) won 6-1, 6-3.
Girls golf
Hinckley-Big Rock 220, Plano 234: At Shabbona, Lily Day led the way with a 49 and medaled and the Royals won in nonconference action.
Other top scorers were Evelyn Lauer who shot 52 and Lilliana Martinez who shot 57. McKenna Bark added 62 to secure the victory.
Lutheran 194, Genoa-Kingston 202: At Swan Hills Golf Course, the Cogs fell just short of a Big Northern Conference victory.
Aleia Lauer medaled with a 43, Emma Rhoads shot 51, Mikayla Bass shot 53 and Ava Smith shot 55 for Genoa-Kingston.
Boys golf
Lutheran 148, Genoa-Kingston 172: At Swan Hills Golf Course, the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.
Landen Ritchie shot 39, Colton McDowell shot 43, John Krueger and Ethan Egler both shot 45.