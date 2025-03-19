Daily Chronicle 2025 girls soccer preview: Team-by-team capsules

Last season: 2-17-2 overall, 0-5 DuPage Valley, lost to Willowbrook in first round of Class 3A Batavia Regional

Top returners: Carla Murrieta, sr., MF; Beth Meeks, jr., GK; Ashley Hernandez, jr., D; Demi McNeil, so., F

Key newcomers: n/a

Worth noting: It was a rough first year for coach Kaylyn Brooks and the Barbs, but the coach is very optimistic about this season. Fifteen players on the roster are returning varsity players and seven of those have played for two or more years. There’s a strong sophomore class that could plug in any holes as needed. Brooks said the chemistry is very high and the potential is also there. She said the squad is eager to get the season started and improve up its record from last year.

Last season: 18-9 overall, 9-1 Interstate 8, lost to Boylan in a Class 2A Belvidere Sectional semifinal.

Top returners: Faith Schroeder, sr., D; Grace Amptmann, jr., D; Cortni Kruizenga, jr., F; Izzie Segreti, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Brooke Cutlip, sr., GK; Addison Rodriguez, so., F; Kelsie Ryder, fr.,D

Worth noting: While the Spartans bring back a lot on defense plus add Ryder, they lost reigning Daily Chronicle Player of the Year Tayla Brannstrom. But Cutlip comes in from Buckeye High School in Ohio, about 45 minutes southwest of Cleveland. Coach Kevin Bickley said she should fill a big hole for the Spartans and was a nice surprise. The offense struggled at time, but Kruizenga (21 goals) and Segreti (12 goals) were prolific scorers, especially for sophomores. Rodriguez might spark things up top as well, and if the Spartans can find ways to consistently score they should be in the hunt for another I-8 title and regional championship.

Last season: 13-8 overall, 9-1 Interstate 8, lost to Sycamore in Class 2A Kaneland Regional championship game

Top returners: Zoe Gannon, sr., D/F; Erin Doucette, jr., MF; Kyra Lilly, jr., MF; Hannah Boyer, sr., MF/F; Natalie Myers, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Myella Ramos, jr., D/MF; Corinne Faivre, fr., D; Taylor Mills, fr., MF/F

Worth noting: Gannon is the only all-area selection back for the Knights this year. She was a lockdown defender last year, but may move up top more this year to help spark a Kaneland offense that loses 21-goal scorer Jade Schrader from a year ago. Lilly had 12 goals and eight assists as a sophomore and should factor more into the offense this year. The Knights faced Sycamore three times last year and did not allow a regulation or overtime goal, but lost two meetings on penalty kicks, including the regional title match. Coach Scott Parillo said with the talent the Knights are bringing back it should be a fun and exciting season.

Last season: 13-8-2 overall, 5-3 Big Northern Conference, lost to Alleman in Class 1A Alleman Regional championship game

Top returners: Samantha Wendt, sr., MF; Madelynn Swanson, jr., GK/F; Ally Poegel, sr., MF/F; Jaquey Flores, sr., F; Isabella Ortegel, so., D

Key newcomers: Alison Ayala, fr., Ayva Hernandez, fr.

Worth noting: The Cogs have been climbing upward the last couple years, going from eighth in the conference in 2023 to fourth last year. Coach Holly Lipold said the goal is a top three finish this season. Swanson has shown flashes in net. Against Marian last year, she had 22 saves and allowed just one goal despite facing a constant onslaught. Wendt was a first-team all-area selection with 13 goals and six assists.

Last season: no team, 17-2-1 in 2023, lost to Alleman in Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock sectional championship

Top returners: Izzy Turner, sr., F; Sally Diaz, sr., D; Eliza Tatro, jr., D; Adriana Allen, sr., MF; Paloma Cardenas, sr., D/MF

Key newcomers: Deliah Swedrock, sr., D/MF; Hazel Tatro, sr., GK; Mia Riffell, sr., MF/F

Worth noting: The 2023 campaign was by far the most successful in program history, with five more wins than the next most sucessful season and the third regional title in school history. But it was a senior-heavy team and last year only eight players came out for the sport. This year, there are seven freshmen and sophomores on the roster. Coach Scott McClure said Turner is poised for big year and expects Tatro and Diaz to anchor the defense.

Last season: 2-10-1, lost to Burlington Central in Class 2A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional

Top returners: Grace Hall, so., D/MF, Hinckley-Big Rock; Hannah Severson, so., Newark; Rachel Dean, so., GK, Leland

Key newcomers: Lilyann Martin, fr., MF/F, Leland

Worth noting: Once again co-oping with Somonauk, Newark and Leland, the Royals are a young team dominated by freshman and sophomores. More than half of last year’s starters graduated so there could be some growing pains as the team looks to build off its two-win season from a year ago.