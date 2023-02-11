Sycamore settles $6M class action lawsuit over water quality, commits to annual infrastructure improvements

Shaw Local September 2021 file photo of a hydrant flushing on Briggs Street in Sycamore – Under a settlement reached regarding a class action lawsuit over water quality in Sycamore, the city also is prohibited from flushing water mains using fire hydrants or run auto flushers in the vicinity of a home being tested on the testing date and at least 24-hours prior to sample collection, documents show. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)