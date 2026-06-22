Daily Chronicle 2026 Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Sycamore’s Izzie Segreti

Sycamore's Isabelle Segreti shoots and scores in front of Kaneland's Taylor Mills during their game Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

At first, Izzie Segreti said she had two goals at the start of the season - to have fun and to put up big numbers.

But then the Sycamore senior midfielder said the more she thought about it, the more it’s really just one goal.

“It goes back into the having fun part,” Segreti said. “Scoring goals is fun.”

Segreti had a ton of fun in her final season with the Spartans, scoring 27 goals and dishing out 18 assists, helping her team go 15-10, win a regional championship for the second time in three years and split an Interstate 8 title with Kaneland.

She is the Daily Chronicle 2026 Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Segreti said beating Kaneland and claiming the I-8 crown was a huge goal. They’ve defeated the Knights before in recent years, but not in regulation since 2019.

Sycamore lost 4-2 to Kaneland in early April, scoring on the Knights in regulation for the first time in seven years. Two weeks later, Segreti scored twice in the rematch in late April - a 2-1 win for the Spartans.

“That was definitely a huge goal and it has been the last four years,” Segreti said. “Even though we lost the first game it was a huge breakthrough for us. We scored two goals in regulation. Then obviously winning the second one in regulation, those are both huge achievements.”

Segreti was a Daily Chronicle All-Area First-Team selection in 2024 and 2025. She had 12 goals and five assists as a sophomore, then scored 20 goals and added 18 assists as a junior.

“It was a really good season for her,” Sycamore coach Bickley said. “We kind of saw it coming over the last three years. She’s just been a force in the middle and it really took off this year. Not just with the goals but setting up other players with goals.”

Segreti said having other goal scorers alongside her helped immensely. Senior Cortni Kruinzenga, like Segreti a four-year varsity and three-year all-area first-team selection, finished the year with 19 goals and eight assists after 18 and six last year.

Junior Addison Rodriguez added 17 goals and eight assists while Marin Gautcher chipped in 10 goals.

“We definitely push each other a lot,” Segreti said. “At the same time, if one of us isn’t scoring, we have the others to rely on. There’s not just one of us that’s the main goal scorer. That’s good to have.”

Segreti is heading to Loras to continue her career. She said she liked the atmosphere and the team culture, evident by the recent success of the program. The team has reached the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 in 2022 and 2024, and qualified for the tournament again this year before losing in the first round.

Segreti said she enjoyed her four years with the Spartans and made a lot of great connections. She added that Bickley had a huge impact on her.

Bickley said that Segreti was a smart, multi-faceted player with incredibly dangerous field vision who is going to be missed.

“If she wasn’t scoring goals, she was dishing it,” Bickley said. “That makes a dangerous player.”