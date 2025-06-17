2025 Daily Chronicle All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Sycamore's Izzie Segreti and La Salle-Peru's Kendal Bassett go up for a ball during their April game. (Mark Busch)

2025 Daily Chronicle All-Area Player of the Year

Erin Doucette, jr., MF, Kaneland

Genoa-Kingston's Ally Poegel scores from distance in front of Rockford Christian's Paige Giardina in May. (Mark Busch)

All-Area first team

Taylor Mills, Kaneland, fr., F

Mills made a huge splash as a freshman, scoring 23 goals to help supplement the school-record 40 put up by Doucette. She had nine assists to help earn a spot on the Interstate 8 all-conference team.

Izzy Turner, Indian Creek, sr., F/MF

Indian Creek didn’t field a soccer team last year, but Turner didn’t miss a beat in her return to the pitch. She scored 21 goals, giving her 41 for her career.

Izzie Segreti, Sycamore, jr., MF

Segreti led the Spartans with both 20 goals and 18 assists, helping them go 18-4-2 and share the Interstate 8 title with Kaneland. She’s on the All-Area first team for the second straight year.

Cortni Kruizenga, Sycamore, jr., MF

Kruizenga had 18 goals and six assists this year for the Spartans. She’s a three-time All-Area selection, including the past two years on the first team.

Ally Poegel, Genoa-Kingston, sr., MF

The Cogs had the best season in school history, winning an outright Big Northern Conference title and winning a regional. Poegel had 19 goals and three assists while being named to the All-Big Northern Conference team.

Samantha Wendt, Genoa-Kingston, sr., MF

Wendt was at the center of the G-K offense with 19 goals and 16 assists to go with an All-BNC selection. She helped the Cogs win 21 games, including a 19-game winning streak, and win their first regional since 2010.

Hannah Boyer, Kaneland, sr., MF

Boyer had a team-best 14 assists and earned a spot on the All-Interstate 8 Conference team. She also scored 14 goals.

Zoe Gannon, Kaneland, sr., D

The Kaneland defense gave up 21 goals in 26 games, and Gannon was an integral part of that. She is an All-Area first-team selection for the second straight year and was all-conference and all-sectional. She finished the year with two goals and four assists.

Corinne Faivre, Kaneland, fr., D

Faivre had two goals and two assists this year while earning honorable mention on the all-section team and all-conference.

Grace Amptmann, Sycamore, jr., D

Amptmann earns a spot on the first team for the second straight year. She had two goals and two assists, but her biggest contributions were on defense to a team that had 16 shutouts this year.

Brooke Cutlip, Sycamore, sr., GK

Cutlip allowed 0.55 goals per game in recording 15 shutouts for the Spartans. She transferred in during the offseason from Ohio.

DeKalb's Carla Murrieta tries to stop Rockford East's Sofia Gomez during their game Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in the Barb Fest tournament at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Second team

Peyton Wright, Sycamore, sr., F

Eliza Tatro, Indian Creek, jr., F/D

Lizzie Goff, Sycamore, so., MF

Marin Gautcher, Sycamore, so., MF

Carla Murrieta, DeKalb, sr., MF

Ayva Hernandez, Genoa-Kingston, fr., MF

Kyra Lilly, Kaneland, jr., MF

Hailey Clawson, Sycamore, sr., D

Ana Warrington, Kaneland, jr., D

Ashley Hernandez, DeKalb, jr., D

Natalie Myers, Kaneland, sr., GK

DeKalb’s goalie Elizabeth Meeks makes a save on a penalty kick during the game on Saturday May 10, 2025, while taking on Sycamore held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Honorable mention

Brianna Leon, Indian Creek, fr., D; Hazel Tatro, Indian Creek, sr., GK; Mia Riffell, Indian Creek, sr., D; Sally Diaz, Indian Creek, sr., D; Riley Gomez, Indian Creek, fr., D; Madelynn Swanson, Genoa-Kingston, jr., GK; Elizabeth Meeks, DeKalb, jr., GK