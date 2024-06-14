Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Soccer All-Area Team

Player of the Year
Tayla Brannstrom, sr., GK, Sycamore
First team
Grace Amptmann, soph., D, Sycamore: Starting May 1 against DeKalb and through the team’s win in the Kaneland Regional, the Spartans allowed a total of two goals. Amptmann was a big part of the defense and had four goals and an assist on the year. She made the all-Interstate 8 first team.
Faith Schroeder, jr., D, Sycamore: Another defensive standout for the Spartans, Schroder did manage two goals this season. She was an all-I8 selection.
Madi Schrader, sr., D, Kaneland: Schrader was a co-MVP of the Interstate 8 along with Brannstrom. The senior anchored the Knights’ back line and finished with two goals and five assists.
Zoe Gannon, jr., D. Kaneland: Gannon was another big part of the Kaneland defense and finished with two goals and four assists on the year. She was an all-I8 selection.
Bella Schmerbach, sr., D, DeKalb: DeKalb played 21 games this year, and in 20 of those Schmerbach played all 80 minutes. She was an all-academic team selection in the DuPage Valley Conference and an honorable mention on the field in addition to winning the team’s MVP award.
Izzie Segreti, soph., MF, Sycamore: The sophomore scored 12 goals to combine with Kruizenga to provide a young scoring duo for the Spartans. She also had five assists and was an all-I8 selection.
Kyra Lilly, soph., MF, Kaneland: Lilly finished with 12 goals and seven assists. She was an all-I8 selection.
Jaycie Funderburg, sr., MF, Sycamore: Although she suffered a season-ending injury toward the end of the season, the Sycamore co-captain finished with eight goals and three assists on the year. She was honorable mention on the all-I8 team.
Samantha Wendt, jr., MF, Genoa-Kingston: Wendt scored 13 times this year and had six assists. She was a first-team selection on the all-Big Northern Conference team.
Cortni Kruizenga, soph., MF/F, Sycamore: One of the most prolific scorers in the area, Kruizenga found the back of the net 21 times and assisted on five goals. She was an all-I8 selection.
Jade Schrader, sr., F/MF, Kaneland: Schrader led the Kaneland offense, scoring 21 times and notching 12 assists. She was an all-I8 selection.
Honorable mention
Jordyn Tilstra, sr., MF, Sycamore; Ally Poegel, jr., MF, Genoa-Kingston; Casey O’Brien, sr., MF, Kaneland; Beth Meeks, soph., GK, DeKalb; Madelynn Swanson, soph., GK, Genoa-Kingston; Addison Elshoff, sr., D, DeKalb; Sophia Zaccard, sr., M/F, Genoa-Kingston; Isabella Ortega, fresh., D, Genoa-Kingston