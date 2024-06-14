Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Soccer All-Area Team

DeKalb's Isabella Schmerbach kicks the ball away from Belvidere North's Cortlyn Hefty earlier this year. (Mark Busch)

Player of the Year

Tayla Brannstrom, sr., GK, Sycamore

Sycamore's Grace Amptmann (5) helps clear the goal as teammate Faith Schroeder, left, helps defend off Kaneland's Mallory Nitsche (18) during the regional title game. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

First team

Grace Amptmann, soph., D, Sycamore: Starting May 1 against DeKalb and through the team’s win in the Kaneland Regional, the Spartans allowed a total of two goals. Amptmann was a big part of the defense and had four goals and an assist on the year. She made the all-Interstate 8 first team.

Faith Schroeder, jr., D, Sycamore: Another defensive standout for the Spartans, Schroder did manage two goals this season. She was an all-I8 selection.

Madi Schrader, sr., D, Kaneland: Schrader was a co-MVP of the Interstate 8 along with Brannstrom. The senior anchored the Knights’ back line and finished with two goals and five assists.

Zoe Gannon, jr., D. Kaneland: Gannon was another big part of the Kaneland defense and finished with two goals and four assists on the year. She was an all-I8 selection.

Bella Schmerbach, sr., D, DeKalb: DeKalb played 21 games this year, and in 20 of those Schmerbach played all 80 minutes. She was an all-academic team selection in the DuPage Valley Conference and an honorable mention on the field in addition to winning the team’s MVP award.

Izzie Segreti, soph., MF, Sycamore: The sophomore scored 12 goals to combine with Kruizenga to provide a young scoring duo for the Spartans. She also had five assists and was an all-I8 selection.

Kyra Lilly, soph., MF, Kaneland: Lilly finished with 12 goals and seven assists. She was an all-I8 selection.

Jaycie Funderburg, sr., MF, Sycamore: Although she suffered a season-ending injury toward the end of the season, the Sycamore co-captain finished with eight goals and three assists on the year. She was honorable mention on the all-I8 team.

Samantha Wendt, jr., MF, Genoa-Kingston: Wendt scored 13 times this year and had six assists. She was a first-team selection on the all-Big Northern Conference team.

Cortni Kruizenga, soph., MF/F, Sycamore: One of the most prolific scorers in the area, Kruizenga found the back of the net 21 times and assisted on five goals. She was an all-I8 selection.

Jade Schrader, sr., F/MF, Kaneland: Schrader led the Kaneland offense, scoring 21 times and notching 12 assists. She was an all-I8 selection.

Kaneland's Casey O'Brien tries to put a move on Sycamore's Anya Berry. (Mark Busch)

Honorable mention

Jordyn Tilstra, sr., MF, Sycamore; Ally Poegel, jr., MF, Genoa-Kingston; Casey O’Brien, sr., MF, Kaneland; Beth Meeks, soph., GK, DeKalb; Madelynn Swanson, soph., GK, Genoa-Kingston; Addison Elshoff, sr., D, DeKalb; Sophia Zaccard, sr., M/F, Genoa-Kingston; Isabella Ortega, fresh., D, Genoa-Kingston