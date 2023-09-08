Sycamore High School student, 17, stabbed to death. Sycamore student, 15, charged in homicide: Police

SYCAMORE – A 15-year-old Sycamore High School student is accused of stabbing to death a fellow classmate, 17, Thursday evening blocks from downtown and faces charges in a Sycamore police homicide investigation, authorities said.
Sycamore police haven’t identified either teenager in the stabbing, though both teenage boys were Spartans at the high school, said Police Chief Jim Winters Friday.
Investigators are still piecing together what may have happened, and asking witnesses to come forward. Winters said the boy was stabbed by the other boy after an alleged disagreement between two parties of teenagers, many of whom witnessed the stabbing.
“It’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy of the victim, his family as well as the family of the suspect and all the teenagers that witnessed this,” Winters said Friday. “We have been working with the schools to make sure that they have support where they need it, our SROs [school resource officers] are working closely with the schools to support them when they need it. I know the schools have been really responsive.”
In an email statement sent to Spartan families Friday morning, Sycamore District 427 Superintendent Steve Wilder announced the high schooler’s death.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Wilder wrote in the email. “We understand that this news is shocking and heartbreaking for all of us. As a community, we must come together to support each other and provide comfort to those in need. We will have counselors and social workers available today throughout the district for anyone who needs support. It is difficult to accept the unexpected loss of such a young person. Please keep the families and loved ones in your thoughts. We will provide updates to the community as we receive them.”
Sycamore police officers were called to the area of Elm and Somonauk streets at 6:10 p.m. Thursday. The initial 911 call came in as a fight, and then a reported stabbing, Winters said.
The teenaged victim was inside a car with other teenagers, and had been on their way to the hospital, Winters said.
“After reviewing some witnesses, it was learned that the actual incident happened about a block away, near the area of Maple and Elm,” Winters said. “And some people that were with the victim, they put him in a car, and started driving to the hospital, then they realized the seriousness of the injury, pulled over in the area of Elm and Somonauk and dialed 911.”
When police arrived, they found the 17-year-old suffered serious stab wounds. Authorities immediately rendered first aid to the boy, Winters said. He was taken by Sycamore paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy is pending as of Friday, Winters said.
Winters said police believe the stabbing was prompted by a confrontation that occurred before the violent act involving multiple teenagers. Sycamore police say the stabbing was an isolated incident, however, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
“There were two groups involved in the incident,” Winters said. “The confrontation stemmed from some type of disagreement or some type of friction between the two groups. One of the groups was on foot, another was in the car. The confrontation happened outside the car. After the alleged incident, the victim was put in the car.”
The 15-year-old’s exact charges remain pending a juvenile detention hearing expected Monday. Juvenile hearings are closed to the public and media. Authorities said Friday the teenager is in police custody at a juvenile facility in Will County.
Winters said police arrested the teenager at a Sycamore residence Thursday night without incident.
The investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the Sycamore Police Department at 815-895-2123.
This story was updated at 11:39 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 with additional information from Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters and Sycamore School District 427.