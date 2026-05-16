Crewe Bartelt, Sycamore hold off Kaneland for I-8 crown: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

Interstate 8 meet: At Ottawa, Sycamore beat Kaneland by 2.5 points to win the league title, 158.5-156.

Sycamore’s Crewe Bartelt set a personal record in the 100-meter dash (10.89) and also won the 200 (22.15) and the 400 (50.71). Bartelt made it a four-peat, teaming with Joseph Hansen, Chase Miller and Vasilios Arhos for a 4x100 win (43.11).

Hansen, Mason Hamel, Miller and Logan Hodges won the 4x200 (1:31.42). Logan Jones (10:11.57) and Liam Berry (10:25.77) went 1-2 in the 3,200.

Will Rosenow won the shot put (16.7 meters) and the discus (52.23). Cohen Jennings won the high jump with a personal-best 1.88.

For Kaneland, Gavin Smith, Griffin Seaton, Colton VanDyke and Joey Schuch won the 4x400 (3:28.35). Smith won the 800 (1:58.9). Seaton won the triple jump at 13.2 meters. Rockland Phillips was the pole vault champ (4.04, PR). Jackson Boryc was second to Bartelt in the 100 (11.01, PR) and 400 (51.57, PR) and third in the 200 (22.27, PR). Benjamin Karl was second (22.26, PR) in the crowded finish.

Prep softball

Marengo 5, Sycamore 4: At Marengo, the Spartans (24-5) couldn’t rally in the seventh and lost their regular-season finale.

Camryn Knox pitched four innings of relief, allowing four hits and one run, earned. She struck out four and walked three.

Naperville Central 13, DeKalb 2 (6): At Naperville, the Barbs (14-14) lost their regular-season finale to their DuPage Valley Conference foes.

Earlville 16, Hinckley-Big Rock 6 (5): At Earlville, Brylee Brockway, Cameron Michalski and Sophia Smith had two hits each.

Brockway and Leeann Brewer scored twice each and Smith drove in two runs.

Prep baseball

Oswego 7, Kaneland 6: At Maple Park, the Knights (14-11-1) surrendered four in the top of the seventh in the loss.

Kanon Baxley had three hits and scored twice. Carter Grabowski and Brayden Boyer each had two hits, with Boyer driving in two runs.

Jackson Valentini pitched five innings, allowing four hits, no walks and three runs, one earned. He struck out six.