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Cole Latimer homers in DeKalb win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

By Eddie Carifio

Prep baseball

DeKalb 10, Metea Valley 0: At DeKalb, Cole Latimer was 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs for the Barbs (16-9-1 overall, 7-7 DuPage Valley Conference).

Gavin Cheney had two hits. Caden Smith and Luke Duffy each had three RBIs.

Hiawatha 21, Lincoln Academy 3 (6): At Roselle, Aaron Jindrich was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, plus got the win on the mound.

Colby Wylde and Kamden Rasmus added a pair of hits and scored three times each. Rasmus scored three times and drove in two runs. Pruitt added two RBIs.

Hunter Ziegler and Mason Alm each scored twice.

Jindrich pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed no earned runs and three hits. He struck out eight and walked none.

Byron 10, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Byron, Jack Peterson, Blake Ides and Preston Kolota each had two of the Cogs’ six hits in the loss.

Prep softball

Waubonsie Valley 12, DeKalb 2 (6): At Aurora, Alaynna Johnson and Cassidy Cavazos had two hits each in the loss.

Stillman Valley 10, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Stillman Valley, Lily Stiles had two hits and scored in the loss.

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Eddie Carifio

Eddie Carifio

Daily Chronicle sports editor since 2014. NIU beat writer. DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston, Indian Creek, Hiawatha and Hinckley-Big Rock coverage as well.