Layla Janisch wins four titles, Sycamore claims Interstate 8 championship: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Girls track and field

Interstate 8 Conference Championship: At Rochelle, Layla Janisch won two individual events and was part of two winning relays to help Sycamore win the team title with 159 points. Kaneland was fifth with 66.

For Sycamore, Janisch won the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 33.32 seconds) and the 1,600 (5:29.94), with teammate Anna Anderson in second in both races (2:37.21; 5:52.14).

Janisch, Reese Becker, Hayley Williams and Chloe Shere won the 4x400 (4:22.12), and Bronwyn Butler, Layna Berry, Molly Nott and Janisch won the 4x800 (11:06.85).

Alana Fix won the 3,200 (12:36.91), and Krista Cobb won the shot put (10.48 meters). Cobb scratched in the discus, but teammate Taya Johnson picked her up with a personal record of 31.91 for the win.

For Kaneland, Amani Meeks, Chloe Parker, Lucy Peters and Grace Brunsheen won the 4x200 in 1:49.69. Delainey Baran set a personal record in the pole vault, clearing 3.43.

DuPage Valley Conference Championship: At Metea Valley, DeKalb finished with 81 points and took fourth.

Amaya Kemp won the 100 in 12.56 and teamed with Alicia Delgado, Tawonna Keith and Niyah Frazier to win the 4x200 in 1:43.70.

Alex Schwantes set a PR in the 3,200, winning in 11:00.44. Angela Gary also set a PR, winning the discus with a toss of 35.72.

Big Northern Conference Meet: At Winnebago, Genoa-Kingston was third with 77 points.

Presley Meyer was second in the 300 hurdles in a personal-best 48.28. Haley Oranger, Faith Johnson, Meyer and Jessie Fredrickson were second in the 4x100 in 50.08.

Emma James was second with a PR in the 3,200 (5:30.84). Gracie Zapatka, Hannah Walker, James and Alex Ayala were second in the 4x800 (10:21.02).

Reagan Creadon was second in the shot put (9.91).

Little Ten Championships: At Waterman, Indian Creek finished with 146 points to finish first, with Hinckley-Big Rock in fourth with 54.

For Indian Creek, Elsie Betz won the 400 (1:07.06) and the 800 (2:38.56, PR). Ally Keilman swept the hurdles, finishing the 100 in 16.85 and the 300 in 50.67.

Teagan Kramer, Jocelyn Schoenholz, Lillian Dyer and Betz won the 4x400 in 4:41.89. Maci Dabis won the discus (31.33), Taylor Edwards won the high jump (1.42) and Ella Oleson won the triple jump (7.52).

For Hinckley-Big Rock, Kaila Underhill, Katarina Gengler, Nora Schramm and Ella Michael won the 4x800 in 12:13.09.

Boys Track and Field

Little Ten Championships: At Waterman, Indian Creek held off Hinckley-Big Rock 134-128 to claim the conference title.

For Indian Creek, Amir Brown won the 300 hurdles in 43.12, a personal record. Liam Forde, Ryland Noble, Deon Stalcup and Jason Brewer won the 4x100 (46.6).

Forde, Noble, Henrique Fortunatio and Brown won the 4x200 (1:37.23). Wyatt Gletty was first in the shot put (15.38, PR) and second in the discus (43.37, PR). Isaac Willis was first in the discus (49.88) and second in the shot put (13.18), both season bests.

Murry won the high jump (1.95) and the triple jump (12.87).

For Hinckley-Big Rock, Alex Casanas swept the three sprints with a PR in the 100 (11.23) and wins in the 200 (23.19) and 400 (51.78). He was less than half a second ahead of Murry in both the 100 (11.73, PR) and 200 (23.58, PR).

Gavin Pickert won the long jump (6.23).

Prep softball

DeKalb 11, Genoa-Kingston 3: At DeKalb, Jeanne Howard was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs in the win.

Alaynna Johnson and Kennedy Latimer added three hits each. Johnson and Gabby Kenny scored twice each. Cassidy Cavazos scored three times, and Latimer had three RBIs. Cavazos and Jasmine Rodriguez had two hits each for DeKalb.

Jasmine Rodriguez pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs, one earned, four hits and two walks. She struck out five.

Brooklynn Ordlock homered for the Cogs, and Emma Kuschel had two hits.

La Salle-Peru 5, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Riley Cooper walked twice and scored both Kaneland runs.

Prep baseball

Neuqua Valley 4, DeKalb 2: At Naperville, the Barbs left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh after scoring twice, failing to finish the series sweep.

Gavin Cheney and Breydon Martin each had two hits.

Ottawa 9, Sycamore 6: At Ottawa, the Pirates scored nine runs in the sixth inning, aided by four Spartan errors.

Sycamore scored all of its runs in the third, five of which were unearned. Adam Eder had three hits and drove in two runs. Ryker Rissman and Sawyer Valdez had two hits each.

Noah Neece was charged with eight runs in ⅔ of an inning pitched, but none were earned.

Ottawa won two of the three games in the series. It was the first Interstate 8 series that the Spartans lost this season.

Kaneland 13, Morris 0 (5): At Maple Park, Hayden Foster fired a complete game one-hitter in the win.

Foster struck out nine and walked three.

Christopher Warner had three hits and drove in two runs. Aidan Whildin and Brayden Boyer had two hits each. Boyer scored three times, and Whildin and Carter Grabowski scored twice each. Colton Ludwig and Nolan Claeson each drove in a pair of runs while Kanon Baxley drove in three.

Genoa-Kingston 11, North Boone 7: At Genoa, Lane Davidson was 3 for 3 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored for the Cogs.

Jack Peterson, Blake Ides and Owen Zaccard had two hits each. Lane Davidson had three hits. JT Cravatta and Sean Peterson drove in two runs, and Zaccard scored twice.

Ides allowed two runs, both earned, six hits and no walks in 3⅓ innings. He struck out one.

Harvest-Westminster 15, Hiawatha 0 (4): At Elgin, Bentley Payne had the only hit for the Hawks.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 8, Marian Central 1: At Genoa, Ayva Hernandez scored twice, and all five seniors scored on senior night.

Dulce Ibarra, Zoe Boylen, Bella Taylor, Yesenia Rodriguez, Nayelli Gonzalez and Maddie Swanson scored for the Cogs.