Jessie Fredrickson with 3 wins in a school record for Genoa-Kingston track: Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track and field

Genoa-Kingston Invitational: At Genoa, the Cogs were first with 130 points, ahead of Indian Creek in eighth (37) and Hinckley-Big Rock in a 14th-place tie (13).

For the Cogs, Jessie Fredrickson had a trio of wins and helped set a school record. She set personal records in the 100-meter dash (12.64 seconds) and 200 (26.18). She also teamed with Haley Oranger, Faith Johnson and Presley Meyer to win the 4x100 (49.71). The same four were second in the 4x200 in 1:46.68, a school record.

Jocelyn Abney, Helen Chamberlain, Gracie Zapatka and Alexa Ayala won the 4x800 (10:48.69).

For Indian Creek, Ally Keilman was second in the 100 hurdles (16.42, PR) and second in the 300 hurdles (16.42).

For Hinckley-Big Rock, Zeta Fay was second in the 3,200 (13:21.27).

Boys track and field

Genoa-Kingston Invitational: At Genoa, Hinckley-Big Rock won with 108 points with the Cogs in eighth (47) and Indian Creek 12th (32).

For the Royals, Alex Casanas won the 400 (50.5, PR) and Caden Hageman won the 3,200 (10:01.94). Marshall Ledbetter won the high jump (1.86 meters), and Gavin Pickert won the long jump (6.71, PR) and triple jump (12.73).

For Genoa-Kingston, Michael Schmidt won the 200 (22.83, PR).

For Indian Creek, Amir Brown won the 110 hurdles (16.62, PR).

Prep softball

Sycamore 9, Yorkville 1: At Yorkville, Kairi Lantz homered and drove in two runs in the first game of a doubleheader.

Bella Jacobs threw a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three. She allowed no earned runs.

Addison Armstrong, Riley Schuller, Callie Countryman, Camryn Knox and Leah Harbecke had two hits each. Knox had two RBIs and Harbecke scored twice.

Yorkville 5, Sycamore 2: At Yorkville, the Foxes scored five in the fifth to earn the doubleheader split.

Kairi Lantz and Grace Caldwell had two hits each for Sycamore. Caldwell pitched four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. She struck out five and didn’t allow a walk.

Genoa-Kingston 10, Rochelle 5: At Genoa, Ari Rich, Brooklyn Ordlock and Elizabeth Davis homered for the Cogs in the win.

Ordlock had a pair of hits and drove in three runs. Brynn Bridger had two hits and two RBIs, and Rich had two hits and scored twice. Davis drove in two runs.

Kennedy Smith pitched the complete game on 77 pitches, allowing one earned run and nine hits, walking none and striking out one.

Prep baseball

Kaneland 8, Romeoville 1: At Romeoville, Brady Alstott had a pair of hits and scored twice for the Knights in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hayden Foster had two hits and three RBIs, while Carter Grabowski had two hits and two runs.

Caleb Newton pitched a complete game on just 80 pitches. He struck out seven, allowed no walks, one earned run and four hits.

Kaneland 15, Romeoville 4 (5 innings): At Romeoville, the Spartans scored four in the first, but the Knights scored 15 unanswered for the win.

Colton Ludwig and Nick Ridolfi had two hits and three RBIs each for Kaneland. Matthew Warner and Blake Crawford had two hits and two RBIs each. Kayden Johnson and Nicholas Warner each had two hits and two runs, with Ridolfi also scoring twice.

Crystal Lake Central 14, Sycamore 1 (4): At Wintrust Park, Connor Busch had a hit and drove in a run in the loss.

Woodstock 11, Genoa-Kingston 1 (5): At Woodstock, Jack Peterson had a pair of singles for the Cogs in the first game of a doubleheader.

Woodstock 10, Genoa-Kingston 3 (5): At Woodstock, Blake Ides doubled and scored in the loss in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 5, IMSA 0: At Sycamore, Cortni Kruizenga had two goals and an assist for the Spartans (13-8).

Ellie Lawless, Izzie Segreti and Grace Amptmann also scored. Lana Walker recorded the shutout in the net.

Genoa-Kingston 1, St. Edward 0: At Genoa, goalkeeper Maddie Swanson picked up her school-record 12th shutout of the season and Lailani Modesto had the goal.