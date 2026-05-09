DeKalb wins Holt Invite, 4x100 sets school record: Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

Holt Invite: At DeKalb, the Barbs won their home meet with 162 points, with Braylen Anderson winning all three events he was entered in.

Anderson won the 100-meter dash (10.66) and 200 (22.09) in season-best times. He teamed with Cam Matthews, Braylon Harness and Javontae Stuckey to win the 4x100 in a school-record 41.55.

Stuckey set a personal record to win the 400 (53.01), Owen Pfaff won the pole vault (3.5 meters, PR) and Jason Goode won both the 300 hurdles (38.76) and high jump (1.87) with PRs.

Ayden Copeland, Drake Gay, LeBron Carrington and Zion Watts won the 4x200 (1:32.92). Felipe Hernandez, Timmy Drrand, Will Greer and Brayden Adams won the 4x800 (8:43.48).

Harlem Northern Illinois Invite: At Beloit College, Sycamore tied for fifth with 43 points.

Will Rosenow took second in the shot put (16.53). Lucas Miller, Josh Miller, Abel Batcheller and Crewe Bartelt took second in the 4x200 (1:32.33).

Kane County Invitational: At East Aurora, Kaneland took third with 88 points, with Geneva second (106) and St. Charles North first (130).

Gavin Smith won the 800 (1:55.03, PR), Brady Mittman won the 110 hurdles (15.55) and Griffin Seaton won the triple jump (13.33).

Colton VanDyke, Noah Cornell, Jackson Boryc and Benjamin Karl won 4x200 (1:27.58).

Prep softball

Sycamore 16, Glendbard South 1 (4): At Sycamore, Faith Heil hit a pair of home runs and Grace Caldwell pitched a complete game three-hitter in the win.

Caldwell walked two and struck out two, allowing one earned run.

Kairi Lantz, Callie Countryman, Caldwell and Leah Harbecke had two hits each. Addie Armstrong had three RBIs and Kairi Lantz scored three times. Armstrong and Countryman scored twice while Countryman drove in four runs.

Armstrong and Ellison Hallahan homered for the Spartans.

Kaneland 10, Naperville North 0 (5): At Maple Park, Maddison Kane pitched four shutout, one-hit innings and got the walk-off single.

Kane struck out three and walked one. Heil was 4 for 4 with four runs and four RBIs.

Addison Coulter, Ansley Ruh and Maison Kossakowski had two hits each. Kossakowski and Ruh had two RBIs each. Kyli Carriere and Alaina Will scored twice each.

Lena-Winslow 3, Indian Creek 2 (8): At Shabbona, Taylor Hulmes struck out 14 and walked one in the complete game five-hitter, allowing two earned runs in the loss.

Madison Boehne had a pair of hits, scored and drove in a run for Indian Creek.

Prep baseball

Orangeville 7, Indian Creek 4: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves scored three in the bottom of the seventh but the comeback fell short despite just one hit in the game.