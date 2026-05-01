Cinco de Mayo celebration returns May 3 to downtown DeKalb

Downtown DeKalb will play host to the third annual Cinco de Mayo celebration on Sunday.
The free, family-friendly event runs from noon to 8 p.m. May 3, from First through Fourth streets downtown.
A wagon parade will kick off at noon from the intersection of First Street and Lincoln Highway. Live music and performances will run from noon to 8 p.m. A car show goes from noon to 6 p.m. And a Kids Zone featuring activities and games is offered from noon to 6 p.m.
A variety of food trucks, vendors and area restaurants will offer food. Attendees are encouraged to shop and explore downtown.
For information, email eljimadormg@gmail.com.