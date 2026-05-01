Cinco de Mayo celebration returns May 3 to downtown DeKalb

Dancers with Northern Illinois University's Ballet Folklórico Aztlán perform for the crowd on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the Frank Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb for the city's annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration. (Kelsey Rettke)

Downtown DeKalb will play host to the third annual Cinco de Mayo celebration on Sunday.

The free, family-friendly event runs from noon to 8 p.m. May 3, from First through Fourth streets downtown.

A wagon parade will kick off at noon from the intersection of First Street and Lincoln Highway. Live music and performances will run from noon to 8 p.m. A car show goes from noon to 6 p.m. And a Kids Zone featuring activities and games is offered from noon to 6 p.m.

A variety of food trucks, vendors and area restaurants will offer food. Attendees are encouraged to shop and explore downtown.

For information, email eljimadormg@gmail.com.