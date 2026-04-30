Breydon Martin’s gem lifts DeKalb to win despite no hits for offense: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Prep baseball

DeKalb 1, Naperville Central 0: At Naperville, Breydon Martin struck out eight, didn’t walk a batter, and scattered six hits in the win as the Barbs overcame being no-hit.

In the top of the second, Gavin Cheney, Martin and Luke Duffy walked with one out to load the bases. Benny Probst grounded out, scoring courtesy runner Aaron Rhodes.

Sycamore 5, Kaneland 0: At Maple Park, Jackson Macdonald homered for the second consecutive day and drove in three runs as the Spartans took the first two games of the Interstate 8 series from the Knights.

Ben Anderson pitched five innings of two-hit ball for the win, striking out eight and walking two. Sawyer Valdez pitched two innings of hitless relief for the save. He didn’t allow a walk and had a strikeout.

Jack Frey pitched 5⅓ innings for Kaneland, striking out nine and walking four. He allowed two hits and three runs, one earned.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, Jacob Orin was 2 for 3 with a double in the loss.

Prep softball

Kaneland 4, Sycamore 1: At Sycamore, Ellie Peck homered and held the Spartans (15-3 overall, 6-1 Interstate 8) to their lowest run total of the year.

Addison Coulter homered twice for the Knights and Kairi Lantz had two hits for the Spartans, including a home run.

Peck allowed one earned run, five hits and one walk while striking out seven. She also drove in a pair of runs.

Bella Jacobs took the loss, allowing four hits, two walks and four earned runs. She struck out nine.

Naperville Central 14, DeKalb 1 (5): At Naperville, Kennedy Latimer doubled and drove home Cassidy Cavazos for the only Barbs’ run in the first game of a doubleheader.

Naperville Central 9, DeKalb 5: At Naperville, Emma Hart was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for DeKalb.

Cavazos scored twice and had a double.

St. Bede 14, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Hinckley, Leeann Brewer was 2 for 4 with a double, run and RBI in the loss.