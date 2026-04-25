Strohacker: Elevating DeKalb County and the impact of our certified visitors bureau

As the Executive Director of the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau, I’m excited to share that we’ve added a new logo to our website, reflecting our long-standing commitment since 2009 as a State-Certified Bureau by the Illinois Destinations Association.

This new visual element symbolizes our dedication to excellence in promoting tourism and supporting our community’s economic vitality.

At its core, our mission is to generate economic impact and promote DeKalb County as a premier destination for business and leisure travel.

We achieve this by serving as the first point of contact for a diverse audience, including meeting planners, sports tournament directors, tour operators, special event planners, and leisure travelers. Our marketing, advertising and promotional efforts are strategically focused on attracting new dollars and new business from outside our region, typically beyond a 50-mile radius, which directly benefits local economic development.

Visitors walk down Lincoln Highway Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, during the first day of Corn Fest in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

What truly sets us apart from other local organizations is our status as a State Certified Bureau.

This certification, which we have proudly held since 2009, signifies our adherence to professional standards, transparency and accountability. It allows us to access essential resources, funding opportunities, and marketing support that are not available to non-certified entities.

This credibility is vital as we work with local businesses, tourism stakeholders, and government agencies to effectively represent DeKalb County on both state and national levels.

Tourism is a powerful economic engine for our area, and the numbers speak for themselves.

DeKalb County tourism reached a record $124 million in local economic impact for 2024, supporting over 700 jobs and generating $3.0 million in local tax revenue.

This visitor spending significantly boosts local restaurants, hotels and retail establishments.

Key drivers like the Sandwich Fair, DeKalb Corn Fest, Sycamore’s Pumpkin Festival, Northern Illinois University events and youth sports tournaments are central to attracting these visitors.

Rylee Brendle, (right) 12, from Kirkland, weighs her cow Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, during the DeKalb County 4-H Livestock Fair at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. (Mark Busch)

Our marketing efforts, through the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau, play a crucial role in bringing these visitors and their dollars to our community, which directly helps fund essential local government services and keeps local tax burdens lower for residents.

We’ve also seen significant success in sports tourism, with the 2024 debut of the USASA National Amateur Cup and events like the IESA State Wrestling Finals drawing large numbers of visitors.

Furthermore, promoting unique local businesses and attractions, such as The Egyptian Theatre, The Sandwich Opera House, The Ellwood House Museum and Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., highlights the rich diversity of experiences that draw tourists to our county.

While we don’t organize meetings, conventions, or sporting events ourselves, a key part of our role is to assist these planners and visitors. We help them learn about DeKalb County’s unique attractions and facilities, ensuring they make the best possible use of all the services our destination offers.

Our prime responsibilities include encouraging groups to host meetings, conventions, trade shows and sporting events with our participating partners and communities.

Rayven Rosas, (right) this year’s theme winner, makes the first cut of the cake as honorable mention winner Annabelle Hochstatter waits for her turn Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, during opening day of the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. (Mark Busch)

We also assist these groups with all necessary preparations in advance and during their events, meticulously managing room counts and blocking rooms for various groups, corporate retreats, conferences and meetings. We help planners match their specific requirements and budgets to the perfect properties within our county.

Crucially, we also work to encourage leisure visitors to explore and enjoy our historic, cultural, retail, dining and recreational opportunities, promoting events through a comprehensive calendar for tourists.

As a certified bureau, we also play a vital role in coordinating tourism promotion efforts with partners such as the Illinois Destination Association and Enjoy Illinois. These affiliations provide us with invaluable insights, marketing strategies and networking opportunities that further enhance our capability to showcase DeKalb County.

The new IDA logo is more than just a visual update; it is a powerful reaffirmation of our long-standing commitment to fostering economic growth through tourism, enhancing residents’ quality of life and creating memorable experiences for every visitor.

We hope all community members and local businesses will continue to appreciate the significant and positive impact our certified Convention and Visitors Bureau has on DeKalb County’s economy. With continued collaboration and support, we can collectively ensure tourism remains a vital catalyst for economic prosperity and vibrant community development in our region.

Thank you for your ongoing support as we work to highlight all that DeKalb County has to offer.

For more information, visit experiencedekalbcounty.com.

• Cortney Strohacker is the executive director of the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.