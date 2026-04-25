Volunteers needed for St. Charles Fine Art Show

Hundreds attended the annual Fine Art Show on May 25 and 26, 2024, in downtown St. Charles. (David Petesch)

The St. Charles Business Alliance is seeking volunteers for its 28th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show.

The free art show runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 23 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 24 in downtown St. Charles.

The art show features original juried artwork created by more than 110 local, national and international artists. Participating artists specialize in various art mediums such as photography, ceramics, sculpture and painting. The art pieces will be available for purchse.

Attendees also can view and buy art from returning artists from the 2025 art show. Those artists include Feng Biddle, Kyle Hendrix, Lidia Wylangowska, Christian Anderson and Eric Lee.

The St. Charles Business Alliances is accepting volunteer applications. Volunteers will receive an exclusive t-shirt. To volunteer, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com/volunteer.

For information, call 630-443-3967 or visit stcharlesfineartshow.com.