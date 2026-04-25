Asadoras Argentinas Burgers in Oswego closes its doors

Asadoras Argentina Burgers has continued to serve flavorful and plentiful burgers and sandwiches to Oswego residents during the coronavirus shutdown. (Shaw Media)

After almost seven years in business, Asadoras Argentinas Burgers in Oswego closed its doors on Thursday.

The restaurant, located at 4542 Route 71, opened in September 2019.

“After almost seven unforgettable years, we have made the most difficult decision in our life to close our doors, as today is our last,” the restaurant owners said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant sold gourmet Argentinian style burgers along with steak and chicken sandwiches.

“This journey has been full of flavor, creativity, long nights, laughter, challenges, and so many moments that we will carry forever,” the post states. “What began as a dream grew into a community – a place where families gathered, kids tried their first gourmet burger, and people from all over came to taste something made with love."

The owners also thanked their customers and employees in the post.

“Although this chapter is ending, the memories, the lessons, and the love behind Asadoras will continue forward,” the post states.