Yorkville Public Library youth programs running through May

Yorkville Public Library Hours:

• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. The library will be closed on May 25.

Escape Room Adventure

This month’s family fun Escape Adventure is ready! Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in, you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3D Printing (virtual)

Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. 3D Prints are $.20/gram. Use this email address to submit creations: YPL3DPrint@gmail.com

DROP IN STORY TIME (at YPL)

10:30 a.m., Every Friday

Join us at YPL every Friday at 10:30 for Drop In Story Time. This story time is held in the Children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is our special reader.

Window Art

May 4-9 (you choose the day and time that is convenient)

Help us liven up the library with window art. You can come in anytime/any day (May 4-9) to create your artwork. Please register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

Toddler Play

10:30 a.m., Monday, May 4

Caregivers and littles stop by to play at the library and meet new friends. No registration needed.

Mommy and Me YOGA

10:30 a.m., May 5 and 19

Bond with your little one while exploring yoga, based on your favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games, and story time. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility, and balance. Register for your spot on the YPL website.

Book Club (Grades 3-5)

4:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 5 and 19

In this two session book club, the participants will receive the book on the first day to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session. Please register for both days on the YPL website.

Preschool Zone

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 6

Join us for interactive and engaging books plus activities for you and your child. See website for registration.

Spanish Storytime

5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 7

The first Thursday of each month we will have a student from the YHS National Spanish Honor Society read books in Spanish to the group. Please join us for this special program.

Book Club (Grades 1-2)

9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 9 and 23

In this two session book club, we will read an easy reader chapter book and discuss it. Register for both dates on the YPL website.

LEGO Kits

May 11-16 (you choose the day and time that is convenient)

Come by the library during open hours the week of May 11. We will provide a themed container of various LEGOs for you to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Artful Beginnings (preschool)

10:30 a.m., Monday, May 11

Check out this program. We will read a book then create a fun craft project. Register ahead. Dress for the mess. If you have multiple children, register each child separately. Thank you.

Junior Threads and More

1 p.m., Tuesday, May 12

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, quilt or like to draw? Come hang out and work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, or check out what other people are doing.

Spanish Storytime (Facebook)

1 p.m., Wednesday, May 13 and 27

Spanish Story Time, hosted by this month’s special guest reader. This recording can be found on the YPL Facebook page.

Draw with James Burks

5-5:45 p.m. (second grade and younger) OR 6-6:45 p.m. (third through fifth grade) Wednesday, May 13

Author and Illustrator James Burks will be at Yorkville Public Library.

5 p.m. James will do a draw along with our younger patrons followed by a book signing and an exciting scavenger hunt through the library. When you complete the scavenger hunt you will be entered into a drawing for James Burks new book, Box Tales Brave the Wild!

Register ahead.

Tots and Toddlers

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 20

Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Please register each child separately.

Chalk the Walk

11 a.m., Friday, May 22

Join us after Story Time to make beautiful artwork on the sidewalk outside the library. All supplies will be provided.

3D Printing

10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 23

Fifteen-minute appointments are available each month. Ms. Jessica will provide one on one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer available to pick up on a future date. Cost: $0.20 / gram. You are also able to submit your print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Read with Paws

10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 23

Children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult so, it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading.

It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for your 15 minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If you are unable to attend, please contact the library.