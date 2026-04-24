Kairi Lantz homers in 9th but Sycamore loses in 10: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Stillman Valley 3, Sycamore 2 (10): At Sycamore, both teams scored in the ninth, but the Spartans (12-2) couldn’t answer the Cardinals’ run in the 10th.

Bella Jacobs went the distance, striking out 16 and walking three. Two of the runs she allowed were earned and she scattered eight hits. One was a home run to left by Mackenzi Shere in the 10th for the Cardinals (14-3). Shere also homered in the second.

The Spartans had five hits in the game. One was a homer in the bottom of the ninth, answering an unearned run by the Cardinals. Lantz also doubled and scored both runs.

Oregon 11, Genoa-Kingston 10: At Oregon, the Cogs left the tying run at second base.

The Cogs scored three runs in the seventh, aided by three Oregon errors.

Ari Rich had three hits and two RBIs. Lizzie Davis was 4 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs. Brynn Bridger had two hits, and Lily Stiles and Aubree Simon scored twice.

Prep baseball

Waubonsie Valley 13, DeKalb 3 (6): At DeKalb, Cole Latimer was 2 for 2 with a double, run and RBI in his return to the lineup for the Barbs (9-6-1 overall, 1-5 DuPage Valley Conference).

Somonauk 18, Hiawatha 1 (4): At Somonauk, Logan Brush had a hit and drove in Tim Pruitt for the Hawks (4-6).

Rockford Christian 4, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Genoa-Kingston, Jack Peterson had a double in the loss for the Cogs.

Lane Davidson took the loss, allowing two earned runs, four total, in six innings. He walked one, struck out two and gave up four hits.

Lisle 20, Indian Creek 3 (4): At Shabbona, Zakory Nelson had a hit and scored twice in the loss.

Girls soccer

Boylan Catholic 3, Sycamore 1: At Sycamore, Marin Gautcher had the goal for the Spartans, assisted by Lizzie Goff.

DeKalb 1, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, the Barbs and Knights played to a tie.

Boys track and field

IC Invite: At Waterman, Hinckley-Big Rock rolled to the team win with 162 points, with Indian Creek fourth with 68 points

For the Royals, Alex Casanas was second in the 200-meter run (23.59 seconds) and Caden Hageman won the 1,600 (4:51.72) and 3,200 (10:24.01).

Marshall Ledbetter, Gavin Pickert, Zach Juneau and Casanas won the 4x100 (44.52) and Maddux Rodgers, Yeshua Morales, Graham Lang and Judd Bark won the 4x800 (10:12.45).

Ledbetter won the high jump (1.98, PR) and James Arguijo won the triple jump (12.2, PR). Graham Long won the pole vault (2.44)

For Indian Creek, Jason Brewer won the 110 hurdles (18.10), barely ahead of teammate Amir Brown (18.13), who won the 300 hurdles (43.41, a personal record). Brewer also won the long jump (5.72)

Girls track and field

IC Invite: At Waterman, Indian Creek was second with 130 points, 15 behind champ Stillman Valley, while Hinckley-Big Rock was fourth with 55.

For Indian Creek, Elsie Betz won the 400 (1:07.24) and Tori Fox, Amor Brown, Ella Oleson and L’raya Humphries won the 4x800 (14:58.26). Maci Davis won the high jump (1.42).

For Hinckley-Big Rock, Zeta Fay won the 3,200 (14.19.84).