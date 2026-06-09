Streator library hosts week of upcoming activities in June

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming programs and events for the fourth week in June.

Geode Scavenger Hunt: Monday, June 22, through Saturday, June 27. Participants will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt also will be themed.

Monday, June 22, through Saturday, June 27. Participants will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt also will be themed. Lego Club!: Monday, June 22, through Saturday, June 27. Attendees play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Monday, June 22, through Saturday, June 27. Attendees play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent. Are you smarter than a Librarian?: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 22. Participants will be able to build various STEM robots. Prizes also will be awarded.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 22. Participants will be able to build various STEM robots. Prizes also will be awarded. Rock Painting: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22. Attendees can paint a rock craft.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22. Attendees can paint a rock craft. Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older. Dig In Reading Club: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. The club includes stories and games. Participants who attend four reading club events will be invited to the library’s YMCA Pizza and Swim party.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. The club includes stories and games. Participants who attend four reading club events will be invited to the library’s YMCA Pizza and Swim party. Annual Cook-Out!: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Attendees can eat hot dogs served by the library.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Attendees can eat hot dogs served by the library. Cozy Mystery: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Participants will be able to discuss whodunits. Treats and tea also will be served. The event is open to adults.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Participants will be able to discuss whodunits. Treats and tea also will be served. The event is open to adults. Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Attendees can play classic and modern games. The program is intended for teens ages 10 and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Attendees can play classic and modern games. The program is intended for teens ages 10 and older. Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Participants will be able to play a murder mystery game, research true crime and discuss whodunits. The meetup is open to teens.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Participants will be able to play a murder mystery game, research true crime and discuss whodunits. The meetup is open to teens. Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children. Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Participants will be able to create acrylic paintings. The event is open to people ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Participants will be able to create acrylic paintings. The event is open to people ages 10 and older. STEM Station Exploration: Discovering Rocks and Minerals: 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26. Attendees can explore the library’s new STEM Station and study minerals and rocks with a microscope. The program is intended for people ages five and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26. Attendees can explore the library’s new STEM Station and study minerals and rocks with a microscope. The program is intended for people ages five and older. Cherry Mine Disaster Presentation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Participants will be able to learn about the Cherry Mine Disaster of 1909 from historian and storyteller David Reed. The presentation is open to adults.

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Participants will be able to learn about the Cherry Mine Disaster of 1909 from historian and storyteller David Reed. The presentation is open to adults. Pop Up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 27. Attendees can shop for various books.

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 27. Attendees can shop for various books. Geode Discovery: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Participants will be able learn about how geodes form and how to break them open. The program is intended for people ages five and older.