Streator library hosts week of upcoming activities in June

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming programs and events for the fourth week in June.
- Geode Scavenger Hunt: Monday, June 22, through Saturday, June 27. Participants will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt also will be themed.
- Lego Club!: Monday, June 22, through Saturday, June 27. Attendees play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
- Are you smarter than a Librarian?: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 22. Participants will be able to build various STEM robots. Prizes also will be awarded.
- Rock Painting: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22. Attendees can paint a rock craft.
- Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older.
- Dig In Reading Club: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. The club includes stories and games. Participants who attend four reading club events will be invited to the library’s YMCA Pizza and Swim party.
- Annual Cook-Out!: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Attendees can eat hot dogs served by the library.
- Cozy Mystery: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Participants will be able to discuss whodunits. Treats and tea also will be served. The event is open to adults.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Attendees can play classic and modern games. The program is intended for teens ages 10 and older.
- Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Participants will be able to play a murder mystery game, research true crime and discuss whodunits. The meetup is open to teens.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children.
- Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Participants will be able to create acrylic paintings. The event is open to people ages 10 and older.
- STEM Station Exploration: Discovering Rocks and Minerals: 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26. Attendees can explore the library’s new STEM Station and study minerals and rocks with a microscope. The program is intended for people ages five and older.
- Cherry Mine Disaster Presentation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Participants will be able to learn about the Cherry Mine Disaster of 1909 from historian and storyteller David Reed. The presentation is open to adults.
- Pop Up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 27. Attendees can shop for various books.
- Geode Discovery: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Participants will be able learn about how geodes form and how to break them open. The program is intended for people ages five and older.