Are you owed money? State Sen. Don DeWitte to hold unclaimed property I-CASH event June 17 in Carpentersville

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R–St. Charles, will partner with the Illinois Treasurer’s Office to hold an I-CASH Unclaimed Property Day to connect residents of DeWitte’s 33rd Senate District to their potential pieces of more than $5 billion in unclaimed property and cash.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 at the Rakow Center, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville.

Attendees can meet with a treasurer’s office counselor to see if the property is theirs. The counselors also will help participants file claims.

“We have had tremendous success in helping people find cash and property they didn’t even know they were owed,” DeWitte said in a news release. “In fact, we have had instances where constituents have found tens of thousands of dollars in unexpected cash.”

He added: “Right now, the state could be holding inheritance money or funds from a forgotten bank account that belongs to you. Don’t let it remain unclaimed. Stop by to see if you are owed money and take ownership of what belongs to you.”

For information, call 847-214-8245, or email amccarthy@sgop.ilga.gov.

The 33rd Senate District stretches from Lakewood and Lake in the Hills in McHenry County south into Kane County through Hampshire, Gilberts, Pingree Grove and West Dundee down around Elgin through the west side of St. Charles to the northern end of Batavia.