Polo Historical Society Museum to host Pegasus Special Riders on June 20

The Polo Historical Society Museum at 113 N. Franklin Ave. will host Pegasus Special Riders, Inc. on Saturday, June 20.

Representatives from the organization will be on hand with a display and information about the programs and opportunities that they offer individuals with special needs.

Visitors can also enjoy a large display of Roy Rogers memorabilia tracing the life and career of the beloved cowboy star. The exhibit highlights his childhood in Ohio, his years singing with the Sons of the Pioneers, and his movie and rodeo career.

The museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Free-will donations benefiting Pegasus Special Riders, Inc. will be accepted.