Judge denies DeKalb man’s appeal of 14-year sentence in DUI crash that killed sheriff’s deputy

Shaw Local file photo – Nathan P. Sweeney, 45, of DeKalb, shown on Aug, 28, 2025, during a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to DUI causing death in the 2024 fatal crash that killed Deputy Christina Musil. Sweeney was denied an appeal to his 14-year sentence on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Mark Busch)

A man who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and causing a 2024 crash that killed sheriff’s deputy, veteran and mother, Christina Musil, was denied an appeal to his sentence on Tuesday.

The motion was denied four days shy of the two-year anniversary of the deadly crash.

Musil, 35, succumbed to wounds she suffered after a Kenworth commercial truck driven by Nathan P. Sweeney, 46, rear-ended her sheriff’s vehicle while she was on duty in Waterman the night of March 28, 2024.

Sweeney pleaded guilty to one count of DUI of drugs causing death, a Class 2 felony, on June 26, 2025. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed by Illinois law, on Aug. 26.

Sweeney’s motion, filed Sept. 23, 2025, sought to have his sentencing reconsidered. On Dec. 11, the court heard arguments on that motion and ruled against him.

Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick, who presided over his case and handed down his sentencing, said she recalls the arguments, the motion and the reasons for the ruling that was made.

“Those reasons remain valid,” Buick said. “The court is reaffirming its decision on the defendant’s motion to reconsider his sentence.”

As a result, Buick said a new order denying Sweeney’s motion should be filed on Tuesday. That order will vacate the Dec. 11 order, Buick said.

“Alright, Nathan, again, I wish you good luck,” Buick said.

Sweeney appeared for Tuesday’s hearing virtually. He’s serving his sentence at Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna, court records show.

Unless changes are made to his sentence, Sweeney is required to serve at least 85% of his 14-year prison term, with a mandatory two years of supervised release.

Three other charges Sweeney initially faced – reckless homicide and two more DUI resulting in death felonies – were dismissed as part of the blind plea agreement with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office and Sweeney’s defense.