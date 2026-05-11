Will soggy spring lead to summer surge for mosquitoes?

A Petri dish full of mosquitoes is held by Jacqueline Sanderson, assistant entomologist for Cook County’s Northwest Mosquito Abatement District, at Marshall Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum in Niles. (Matt Brady - mbrady@dailyherald.com)

While a national pest-control company is warning the Chicago area could see a mosquito surge after a rainy spring, state climate authorities and local bug experts say it’s probably too early to tell what’s in store for the suburbs.

According to a report from Terminix, a warmer and wetter spring is expected to create an environment more hospitable for mosquitoes to flourish later this year.

The national Terminix survey, which drew data from more than 300 franchises, contends “prolonged heat, higher humidity and increased rainfall” are contributing to a notable uptick in mosquito activity in the Chicago area, which it labels a “top mosquito hot spot.”

Chicago ranks 19th on the organization’s “Top 50 Most Mosquito-Infested Cities” list.

But experts closer to home say it’s too early to predict a mosquito surge this summer, and not just because of unpredictable weather, but also because different types of mosquitoes thrive in different temperatures.

Mark Clifton, executive director of the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District in Northfield, said heavy rainfall this spring has led to standing water that attracts mosquitoes. However, that doesn’t necessarily portend a summer full of the pests.

“There’s multiple species of mosquitoes that are all using different habitats and that are all differently dependent on rainfall,” Clifton said. “It’s really hard to generalize either weather or rain that you’re going to get any particular pattern.”

Patrick Irwin, assistant director and entomologist of Cook County’s Northwest Mosquito Abatement District, said the spring to early summer months are when the district notices an uptick in “nuisance” mosquitoes. Another noticeable bump occurs around the Independence Day holiday.

Weather plays the most important role in mosquito activity, but as of now, it’s too cold to draw any conclusions about the future, he said.

“I like to tell people if I could predict what the mosquitoes were going to be like for an entire summer before the summer happened, I would not be the assistant entomologist,” Irwin added. “I would be making a fortune.”

Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said people can take steps to mitigate annoying summer mosquitoes. They include emptying outdoor items that can collect still water, which is where mosquitoes lay eggs and reproduce.

“Really any kind of thing that can pool or pond water, that’s where we’re going to see the highest likelihood of breeding mosquitoes,” he said.

Another way to ward off mosquitoes while outdoors is setting up a fan nearby, because mosquitoes are poor fliers.

Clifton said homeowners can also contact local abatement officials for help.

“Our district will come out and do a service request and do yard inspections for people,” he said. “I think that’s an important piece.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260510/news/will-soggy-spring-lead-to-summer-surge-for-mosquitoes/