Plainfield East students compete at state science tournament

Thirteen Plainfield East High School students delivered a record-breaking performance at the Illinois Individual State Tournament for Science Olympiad, held at McHenry County College on April 25, 2026. Thirteen students delivered a record-breaking performance while showcasing exceptional dedication, talent, and teamwork. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Plainfield East High School had 13 students compete at the Illinois Individual State Tournament for Science Olympiad.

The competition was held at McHenry County College on April 25.

Plainfield East students earned medals in seven events, setting a new school record and marking an increase from last year’s total of five, Plainfield School District 202 said in a news release.

Using a medal-based scoring model to compare performance among 38 qualifying schools, Plainfield East ranked 10th in the state in the individual event tournament, District 202 said.

Medalists include:

Freshmen Wesley Fair and Prothom Pradyamna, Engineering CAD, third place

Seniors Kyleah Edison and Zoe Lee and sophomore Lyra Nepomuceno, Experimental Design, third place

Sophomore Zoha Mumtatz and freshman Kaya Poplawski Remote Sensing, third place

Junior Ira Chakraborty and senior Kyleah Edison, Circuit Lab, fourth place

Sophomore Mayank Cheruku and freshman Wesley Fair, Hovercraft Build, fifth place

Seniors Kyleah Edison and Beatrice Ordeneza, Robot Tour, fitth place

Seniors Kyleah Edison and Charlie Hidalgo, Rocks & Minerals, fifth place

For the first time, students from all four grade levels earned medals, including the program’s inaugural freshman team to medal at the state level, District 202 said.

“I am incredibly proud of our Olympiads for their hard work, resilience, and teamwork,” Rebecca Scott, Plainfield East head science Olympiad coach and chemistry teacher, said in the news release.

“Their success reflects a deep commitment to learning, problem-solving, and supporting one another throughout the season. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to elevate our program in the years ahead,” Scott said.