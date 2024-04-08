Judge releases DeKalb man accused in DUI crash that killed Deputy Christina Musil

Nathan P. Sweeney, 44, of DeKalb, was arrested and charged Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with DUI and reckless homicide in the March 28, 2024, crash that killed DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil, 35, a military veteran and mother of three. (Inset photo provided by Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle.)

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb County judge on Monday ordered the release of Nathan P. Sweeney, accused of driving under the influence of drugs and causing the crash that killed DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil.

In her ruling to another packed courtroom filled with Musil’s loved ones and fellow deputies, Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick cited the SAFE-T Act and its new legal guidelines that require different factors to be considered when deciding when to detain someone charged with a crime. The SAFE-T Act also eliminated cash bond in Illinois.

“Under the new law, all defendants are presumed to be eligible for pretrial release,” Buick said. “[...]We have all learned over the last six months that these hearings are complicated. ... Judges are required to uphold and apply the law.”

Prosecutors Monday had argued that blood tests which allegedly show multiple drugs were in Sweeney’s system at the time of the crash prove he willingly got behind the wheel of a truck while under the influence and caused the crash that killed Musil, 35, a mother of three and a military veteran who served in Afghanistan. Sweeney’s criminal history also allegedly showed a pattern of “erratic driving,” Scott Schwertley said in his argument.

“The defendant has shown that he does not follow the law’s direction,” Schwertley said, arguing that any conditions Buick could set to ensure Sweeney cooperated with pretrial release would not be enough.

Sweeney, 44, of DeKalb, has been held at Ogle County Jail in Oregon since his arrest Wednesday by Illinois State Police.

He was ordered released Monday though Buick listed a multitude of conditions that Sweeney must abide by while released, including that he’s prohibited from operating a motor vehicle through the duration of his proceedings and must submit to at least three randomized drug tests per week.

“The defendant’s apparent opioid addiction has come to light in a tragedy,” Buick said.

The drug tests and pretrial stipulations will be monitored by Kendall County court officials instead of DeKalb County.

Buick’s ruling was against arguments made by prosecutors of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office, which had filed a motion Friday to deny release to Sweeney.

Preliminary lab test results from the ISP forensics lab show Sweeney had three drugs in his system at the time of the March 28 crash, according to DeKalb County court records filed April 5: fentanyl, cocaine and morphine. The ISP collected blood and urine samples from Sweeney through a search warrant that night, court records show.

According to court records, Sweeney has a prescription dating back to 2020 for buprenorphine-naxolene, which Schwertley said is used to treat opioid dependency or addiction.

Geneva-based defense attorney John Kopp, who represents Sweeney, said that his client stands on his presumed innocence. In his argument for Sweeney’s release, Kopp cited the pending criminal case of James Corralejo, of DeKalb, who works as a police officer in suburban Cook County. On Nov. 5, while off duty, Corralejo allegedly drove drunk and caused a crash on South Seventh Street in DeKalb that killed 59-year-old Graciela Reza Contreras, also of DeKalb.

Corralejo has been out on pretrial released as ordered by Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery and also has pleaded not guilty to similar charges of reckless homicide and DUI casing death.

“I would argue that the assertion that my client is violent is unsupported,” Kopp said.

Sweeney is charged with three counts of DUI of drugs causing death and one count of reckless homicide, all Class 2 felonies. If convicted, he could face between three and 14 years in prison.

A photo of fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil is displayed Thursday, April 4, 2024, during her visitation and funeral in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. Musil, 35, was killed March 28 while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

Court records allege Sweeney didn’t apply truck brakes until after crash

New details provided in court records also allege that Sweeney’s cell phone automatically called 911 at the time of the crash.

Sweeney took photos of the crash on his phone and also sent the location of the crash to his girlfriend, and told police he tried to wake Musil up, Illinois State Police reports filed in DeKalb County court allege.

Sweeney was taken into police custody by IISP at the crash site in the early morning hours March 29, records show.

“During an interview with ISP Investigators Sweeney displayed symptoms of impairment, as he was sleepy, uninterested, paranoid, emotional and had a limited ability to focus or concentrate,” Illinois State Police wrote in court records. “Sweeney told ISP Investigators that he tried to “wake him up,” referring to the deceased Officer.”

[ Hundreds of mourners say goodbye to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil ]

Court records also allege that Sweeney was driving at 71 mph and did not apply the brakes on his commercial Kenworth truck until after the fatal crash, which rear-ended Musil’s squad car so severely that the back end of her vehicle was pushed forward into the front part of the SUV.

After Sweeney was arrested at his DeKalb home by ISP on April 4, he was transported to the DeKalb Police Department and interviewed again, records show. Police alleged Sweeney again showed signs of impairment, describing him in court records as “sleepy/could barely keep his eyes open, uninterested, paranoid, emotional and had a limited ability to focus or concentrate.”

“Sweeney at times would ramble on about things that did not have anything to do with the questions being asked,” police wrote in court records.

During that interview, Sweeney also told police the vehicle he hit was in the roadway and he did not see it.

Police allege, however, that evidence shows that Musil’s squad car – which had its headlights and rear-lights on – was clearly parked on the right side shoulder at the time of the crash.

Sweeney is next ordered to appear in person for a status hearing at 9:45 a.m. April 16 in front of Buick. He’s expected to be indicted by a DeKalb County Grand Jury April 19.

This is a developing story which will be updated.