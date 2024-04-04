Hundreds of law enforcement file in for DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil funeral

Law enforcement led by DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan enter the Convo Center for the funeral of DCSO Dep. Christina Musil, 35, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Musil, mother of 3, also was an Army National Guard veteran who served in Afghanistan. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from DeKalb County communities and multiple states filed in to the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center Thursday to pay their respects to Deputy Christina Musil, 35, who was killed almost a week ago in a car crash.

The somber procession was led by DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan, who opened the funeral with an emotional eulogy.

Deputy Christina “Beana” Musil, 35, a mother of three, was conducting what Sullivan has called a stationary patrol when her Ford Explorer squad vehicle was rear-ended by a Kenworth commercial truck about 10:39 p.m. The crash occurred about three-quarters of a mile south of the intersection of Perry Road and Route 23 in Waterman, Sullivan has said.

Musil, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, served in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009.

She was remembered for her humor, selflessness and having “a fervent love for sports,” according to her obituary. She also was a New York Yankees baseball and New Jersey Devils hockey fan, but cheered loudest for her children’s youth sports teams.

Bagpipers file into the Convo Center for the late DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil’s funeral pic.twitter.com/Os8xngTwmB — Kelsey Rettke (@K_Rettke) April 4, 2024

A 44-year-old DeKalb man was arrested by Illinois State Police Wednesday night and charged with DUI and reckless homicide in the fatal March 28 crash that killed Musil, who died from her injuries in the early morning hours March 29.

