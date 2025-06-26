DeKalb man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed sheriff’s deputy

Nathan P. Sweeney (left), 45, of DeKalb, looks down with his attorney John Kopp Thursday, June 26, 2025, as lead prosecutor Scott Schwertley recounts the details of the 2024 crash during his plea hearing at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Sweeney pleaded guilty Thursday for driving under the influence on March 28, 2024, and causing a crash that killed DeKalb County sheriff‘s deputy Christina Musil. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man pleaded guilty Thursday to driving under the influence of drugs and causing a 2024 crash that killed sheriff’s deputy, veteran and mother Christina Musil.

It’s been almost 455 days since Musil, 35, succumbed to wounds she suffered after a Kenworth commercial truck driven by Nathan P. Sweeney, 45, rear-ended her sheriff’s vehicle while she was on duty in Waterman the night of March 28, 2024. Prosecutors said Sweeney was going so fast at the time, 71 mph, that the force of the collision pushed the back of Musil’s vehicle to the front. Sweeney did not apply his brakes until after the crash, police have said in court filings.

Musil’s loved ones sat in the front row of Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick’s courtroom Thursday and watched as Sweeney admitted to getting behind the wheel under the influence of fentanyl. He was employed as a truck driver with Garzo Tire at the time, court records show.

Some of Musil’s loved ones wept and embraced. DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan stood in front.

“Are you guilty of that offense? Did you commit that offense?” Buick asked Sweeney.

“Yes I did, your honor,” Sweeney said in response.

Sweeney pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony charge of DUI of drugs causing death. Three other charges he initially faced – reckless homicide and two more DUI causing death felonies – were dismissed as part of the agreement, prosecutors said.

Sweeney entered what’s known as a blind plea. That means he’s left his fate in the hands of Buick, who said she plans to rule at a hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Sweeney faces between three to 14 years in prison. He’s required to serve at least 85% of the sentence. It will come with two years of parole and the possibility of up to $25,000 in fines.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office and Sweeney’s Geneva-based defense lawyer, John Kopp, are expected to spend the rest of the summer compiling a report meant to better inform Buick’s sentencing. The investigation will take into consideration witness and loved ones’ testimony, criminal history and a person’s likelihood to be rehabilitated, among other things.

“That report will take time,” Buick said. “It takes generally about six weeks. So that report must be provided to the court before we can have a sentencing hearing in this case.”

Sweeney’s been free on pretrial release since April 8, 2024, a ruling that Buick allowed to remain in place Thursday. She said Illinois law doesn’t require release to be revoked when a plea is entered in a case like Sweeney’s. Prosecutors did not argue against his release Thursday.

The judge granted Sweeney permission to visit his new grandson a week ago for one day in Iowa. The terms of his release remain in effect, however, Buick said. He’s prohibited from driving, consuming drugs unless prescribed to him and must undergo regular drug testing.

Lead prosecutor Scott Schwertley said Illinois State Police forensics results showed Sweeney had fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash.

“During the interview with the Illinois State Police investigators, the defendant displayed to them symptoms of impairment,” Schwertley said, recounting how state troopers led an investigation after learning the crash involved a sheriff’s deputy. “He was sleepy, uninterested, paranoid, emotional and had limited ability to focus or concentrate.”

As Schwertley recalled details from the crash scene, some of Musil’s loved ones appeared to weep. Sweeney placed his head in his left hand and also appeared emotional, at times reaching for a tissue.

Musil died from her injuries in the early morning hours of March 29, 2024, authorities said.

Called “Beana” affectionately by loved ones, Musil was mom to three young children. She’d served for five years in the sheriff’s office, first as a corrections deputy and then in the patrol division. She deployed to Afghanistan with the U.S. Army National Guard from 2008 to 2009. She was remembered for her humor and kindness, and “fervent love for sports,” including the New York Yankees and New Jersey Devils, according to her obituary.

Sheriff Sullivan said Thursday that he was grateful a resolution appears in sight for a case that has left his department grieving one of their own for more than a year.

“I’m just happy it’s not going to trial,” Sullivan said. “Especially for her kids.”