DeKalb man gets max sentence of 14 years for DUI crash that killed sheriff’s deputy

Nathan P. Sweeney, (right) 45, of DeKalb, talks to his attorney John Kopp Thursday, June 26, 2025, during his plea hearing at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Sweeney pleaded guilty Thursday for driving under the influence on March 28, 2024, and causing a crash that killed DeKalb County sheriff‘s deputy Christina Musil. (Mark Busch)

A DeKalb man who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs when he rear-ended a DeKalb County sheriff’s vehicle, killing deputy Christina Musil, was sentenced by a judge Tuesday to 14 years in prison.

Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick sentenced Nathan P. Sweeney, 45, to the maximum possible sentence for causing the March 28, 2024, crash that killed Musil, a veteran of the Army National Guard, five-year sheriff’s deputy who’d worked in the jail and for the patrol division, and mother of three.

Musil, 35, was on duty at the time, parked along the shoulder of a rural Waterman road that night. Prosecutors said Sweeney was going so fast at the time, 71 mph, that the force of the collision pushed the back of Musil’s vehicle to the front. Sweeney did not apply his brakes until after the crash, police have said in court filings.

He pleaded guilty on June 26, foregoing an expected jury trial. Sweeney admitted to getting behind the wheel under the influence of fentanyl. He was employed as a truck driver with Garzo Tire at the time, court records show.

Sweeney pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony charge of DUI of drugs causing death. Three other charges he initially faced – reckless homicide and two more DUI resulting in death felonies – were dismissed as part of the agreement, prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Sweeney faced between three to 14 years in prison. He’s required to serve at least 85% of the sentence. It will come with two years of parole and the possibility of up to $25,000 in fines.

This is a developing story which will be updated.