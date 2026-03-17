Huntley Middle’s Parker Weller wins IESA state title: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Middle School Wrestling

IESA State Tournament: At the NIU Convocation Center, Parker Weller won the Class AA 112-pound weight class for a state title, helping Huntley Middle take fifth with 94 points.

Genoa’s Ian Young took second. He was pinned in the second round of his championship match after sub-one-minute pins in his first three matches.

Weller was one of four Huntley medalists. Rayshaad Watkins was third at 126, Jayden Gianone was fourth at 95 and Anthony Peniington was sixth at 70.

Jaylon White (155) and Alijah Smith (185) each lost in the third consolation round, falling a win short of a medal.