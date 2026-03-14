Harken back to ‘Good Tymes’ for all with Sycamore picnic documentary screenings

Learn more about the Good Tymes picnics during documentary screenings March 27 and 28 in Sycamore (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

The DeKalb County History Center will offer three screenings of the “Let the ‘Good Tymes’ Roll” documentary for community members to learn about community picnics held back in the 1970s and 1980s.

The free screenings will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 27 and at noon and 5:30 p.m. March 28 at Sycamore State Theater, 420 W. State St.

Participants can ask questions and share stories after the screening. Documentary copies will be available to buy for $10. Sale proceeds will go towards the history center.

The Good Tymes picnics were held across DeKalb County from the 1970s through the 1980s. The picnics featured an annual T-shirt, live music and food.

Pre-registration is encouraged. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815‑895‑5762.