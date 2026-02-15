Kishwaukee College to host Visit Day Feb. 16

Kishwaukee College will host a Visit Day for prospective students and their families.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The event includes information about starting at the college, financial aid and scholarships, student support services, short-term programs, athletics, student involvement and transfer, career and technical education, and allied health programs.

Federal Student Aid free application assistance will be offered. The event also features an information fair and campus tours.

Registration is required.

“Discovering the right academic or career path is essential for your success. Visit Day is your go-to event for all the insights you need to make that decision. Whether you are pursuing a degree, certificate, adult education or more, this event shares the need-to-know information for your Kish experience,” Kishwaukee College outreach and enrollment coordinator Sandy Castillo Guzman said in a news release.

For information or the register, visit kish.edu/visitday.