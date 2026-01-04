Kishwaukee College to host new students for Discover Kish Jan. 7

Kishwaukee College will host a Discover Kish event for new students and their families to learn about and explore the college.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

Discover Kish will include a resource fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., student ID photo opportunities, course material and textbook pickup, and a chance to collect college swag. Guided tours also are set at 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.

“Discover Kish is an exciting opportunity for new students to begin their college journey with confidence. Participants can tour campus, connect with faculty and staff, and complete important steps before classes begin. Our goal is to ensure every student feels prepared, informed and genuinely welcomed into the Kishwaukee College community,” Kishwaukee College outreach and enrollment coordinator Sandy Castillo Guzman said in a news release.

Check-in will be held in the college’s student center. Participants can park in lot A and enter through door 6. Registration is encouraged.

For information or to register, visit kish.edu/visit.