DeKalb County stories that showed heart in 2025

Ethan Wargo, 9, and his twin sister, Claire, at the free compliments stand in front of their house Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Sycamore. Ethan offers free compliments to anyone who stops by, but he said tips are accepted and appreciated. (Mark Busch)

These feel-good, unique and community-focused news stories made headlines this year for highlighting major wins, triumph over adversity and neighbors celebrating neighbors.

Take a look at our 2025 news recap for Shaw Local’s MidWeek:

Overnight warming shelter opens at DeKalb church

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Ash Rootes, director of the overnight warming center at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb, talks Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at the church, about the main eating and sleeping area at the facility. The warming center, which is open nightly during the winter months, offers free hot meals to all and a warm, safe place for community members. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb community members rallied together in January to open the city’s only overnight warming shelter.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St., hosts the warming center, which will open again in January 2026 and offer free services to those in need.

The space, which includes free bedding, food and other essentials, is open for anyone who needs refuge from the cold in the winter months.

Marreen Buntaine, the director of the community empowerment campaign with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb, and Dan Kenney, the founder of Rooted for Good and a fellow church member, gained permission for church leaders to host an overnight warming center in January 2024.

Ash Rootes, director of the shelter, trained about 100 volunteers last winter to help at the shelter.

Barnyard Zoo prepares future farmers

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Ava Morse, a DeKalb High School freshman, holds a chicken Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, during the DeKalb High School Future Farmers of America Barnyard Zoo Family Night at the school. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb High School played host in February to Future Farmers of America’s Barnyard Family Night.

Held during National FFA Week, the hands-on experience gives local youth a chance to learn more about the farming industry, animals and agriculture.

Visitors engaged with rabbits, cows, goats, horse, pigs and chicks, as well as farming equipment.

Sycamore sisters honored for community contributions

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Kris Wrenn, who owned and operated Kar-Fre Flowers along with her sister Michelle Schulz (not pictured), smiles as she and her sister are introduced as the winners of the Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award during the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting Thursday, March 6, 2025, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Two Sycamore sisters known for their floral arrangements were given top honors in March at the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s 108th annual meeting.

Kris Wrenn and Michelle Schulz, the daughters of the founders of Kar-Fre Flowers, 1126 E. State St., were bestowed the Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award.

The award honors individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Sycamore community. This year, it celebrated two sisters whose dedication, leadership, and service have left a lasting impact.

Together, the sisters owned and operated Kar-Fre Flowers. Under their ownership, the Kar-Fre Flowers donated merchandise, time, and expertise to local nonprofits, schools and charitable initiatives. Wrenn also served multiple terms on the Sycamore School District 427 school board. Schulz was a longtime commissioner on the Sycamore Park District board. The sisters retired in 2024.

‘A tragedy into triumph’

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Georgina Peña (left) and her son Andy Valtierra, of Little Rock Arkansas, paint rocks and talk with Andrea Elion, mother of the late Ezra Hill Jr. on Saturday, June 7, 2025, during the Ezra Hill Jr. Memorial Foundation’s 5th annual rock painting event held at Tyler Elementary School in DeKalb. The foundation was created to memorialize the late DeKalb boy, shot and killed in 2019. Andrea had her son's heart donated to Andy in the wake of Ezra's death. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

A DeKalb couple who lost their son due to gun violence have spent the past five years working to help others in his name.

The Ezra Hill Jr. Memorial Foundation hosted its 5th annual rock-painting event in June next to a memorial tree at Tyler Elementary School in DeKalb.

Every year, when school lets out for spring break, Andrea Elion relives the tragic moment her son, Ezra “EJ” Hill Jr., was killed in a 2019 shooting. But in the years since, she’s taken her grief and built up a community support system around her, which she called “therapeutic.”

Ezra Hill Jr., 10, of DeKalb, died Monday after he was shot while sitting in a car with his father in Harvey on Saturday.

Andrea and Brandon Elion, EJ’s stepfather, have traveled the region speaking about the perils of gun violence in hopes of raising awareness. Andrea also speaks on the benefits of being an organ donor. At the time of his death, EJ’s heart was donated to another boy.

The memorial foundation partners with the DeKalb Wrestling Club to sponsor scholarships, perform highway cleanups and serve as Gift of Hope ambassadors.

And in the spring, the Elions invite the community to gather at the school’s memorial tree to paint rocks that they place around the tree with a sign that reads, “Fly high, EJ.”

1st grader gets heart-warming welcome back after transplant

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Marshall Morong, (center) 7, a first grader at Hinckley-Big Rock Elementary School, is cheered on as he walks to his classroom Monday, May 5, 2025, after arriving for his first day back at school following months waiting for, and eventually receiving, heart transplant surgery at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Morong arrived in style in a Tesla Cybertruck donated for use by Telsa of Naperville, along with an escort by Hinckley and Big Rock first responders. (Mark Busch)

Marshall Morong, 7, stepped out of a Tesla Cybertruck to cheering from 300 of his Hinckley-Big Rock Elementary School peers in May when he returned to school after a life-changing surgery.

May 5 was his first day back to school in person all year undergoing a heart transplant and months of recovery after waiting 294 days on a transplant list.

Morong was born with congenital heart disease and without a left ventricle, his mom Jessica Satdei said.

“Thank you to our donor family for choosing life in such a difficult moment,” Satdei said. “It definitely gave Marshall a second chance at life.”

Sullivan’s Tavern turns 80 in DeKalb

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Earl (left) and Greg Sullivan, who own Sullivan's Tavern with brother Albert and sister-in-law Cindy, (not pictured) stand behind the bar Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the tavern in DeKalb. The bar is celebrating 80 years in business with an event Saturday, May 17, that will include food and live entertainment. (Mark Busch)

A longtime DeKalb watering hole that some liken to the bar in “Cheers” celebrated 80 years of serving customers.

Owner Earl Sullivan of Sullivan’s Tavern, 722 E. Lincoln Highway, owns the business with his brothers Greg Sullivan and Albert Sullivan, and his sister in-law, Cindy Sullivan.

The family hosted a big anniversary celebration in May open to the public.

Sullivan’s Tavern originally got its start in 1927 out of nearby Maple Park and later relocated to Sycamore. It was 1945 when the tavern moved to DeKalb and later settled into its current location.

The tavern has been passed down generations. It started with Earl’s grandfather, Earl Sullivan.

Sycamore boy’s cancer remission gets 100-plus biker parade to St. Charles

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Sycamore boy Oilver Olinger, 2, and Dad Nathan Olinger, get a ride in a sidecar with Andy Koczwara outside Sycamore Public Library Sunday, June 22, 2025. More than 100 bikers plus law enforcement escorted Olinger to the St. Charles Motorcycle Museum to celebrate the boy's cancer remission. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Sycamore 2-year-old Oliver Olinger’s life looks a lot different now than at this time last year, his mom, Sami Olinger, said.

For one, Oliver and his family received a police escort alongside about 150 motorcycle riders from Sycamore to St. Charles on June 22 to visit the St. Charles Motorcycle Museum.

For another, Oliver’s acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer, is in remission. June marked almost a year since he came home from an eight-month hospital stay.

“I feel like it’s just so special, especially because we’re coming up on a year cancer-free and done with treatment,” mom Sami Olinger said.

Oliver was diagnosed on his first birthday, endured five rounds of chemotherapy and 75 blood transfusions.

St. Charles resident Shawn Campbell, who followed Oliver’s journey through social media updates, connected with the Olinger family and local biker safety advocate Chris Hansen. Together, they organized the trip.

Hansen is president of the DuKane chapter of A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education Illinois. His group was joined by biker groups from across the region, including the Lions Club and Indian Riders from Elgin.

First responders from across the region also helped escort the bikers.

Sycamore child opens compliment stand

A heartwarming take on an activity baked into the fabric of American summertime culture was found on select days this summer in a Sycamore neighborhood.

Ethan Wargo, 9, set up what he calls a compliment stand for a couple of days this July. He welcomed dozens of “customers.”

Instead of receiving a cup of lemonade or psychiatric help in the mode of Peanuts’ Lucy, Wargo gave out compliments. He said he was inspired by characters in a “Dogman” novel – a spin-off from the children’s “Captain Underpants” novel series – who operated an insult stand.

Wargo’s twin sister, Claire Wargo, also operated her own stand selling her artwork.

“No matter what, you can have a good life, but if you want people to like you and you want to have an even better life, ... you have to have good social knowledge,” Ethan said.

Sheriff, deputies bike nearly 400 miles for deputy who died in line of duty

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan leads a group of cyclists as sheriff's deputies and onlookers line up along Illinois Route 23 to greet the nearly 100 cyclists biking from La Salle County to DeKalb on Saturday, July 12, 2025, for Cycle Across Illinois, a charity campaign to honor fallen police officers and raise funds for their families. (Photo provided by Curtis Kiebles)

Area law enforcement, including DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan, cycled nearly 400 miles in July to raise money and remember the late Deputy Christina Musil.

Musil, 35, a veteran and mother of three, was killed in a crash in Waterman while in the line of duty on March 28, 2024.

“This really has a special place in my heart, and I know it always will,” Sullivan said.

Among the cyclists were police officers, a sheriff and deputies, a retired state conservation police sergeant, state troopers, at least one prosecutor, civilians, and family of law enforcement personnel killed in the line of duty. Musil’s family also joined.

Cycle Across Illinois participants rode from Springfield to Chicago over the course of four days.

The annual charity bike ride was meant to honor those who’ve died in the line of duty, and raise funds for families left behind. The ride benefits the Illinois chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, which provides resources, grief support and more to surviving family. Donations help plan police funerals and send fallen officers’ children to college and summer camps.

DeKalb woman turns 100

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Claire Hubele, (right) a resident at Heritage Woods of DeKalb, reads a birthday card signed by other residents of the facility with Executive Director Rachel Lawson Wednesday, July 9, 2025, during a party celebrating her 100th birthday. (Mark Busch)

Claire Hubele, whose loved ones call her “Claire Bear,” celebrated her 100th birthday at a DeKalb assisted-living facility in July surrounded by a community that’s grown into family.

Hubele was showered with gifts, praise, butterscotch candy and a letter from Gov. JB Pritzker as she turned 100 at her home in Heritage Woods of DeKalb, 2626 N. Annie Glidden Road.

Hubele shared some advice that she thinks anyone who wants to live to her age should bear in mind.

“Just be yourself,” Hubele said.

Shaw Local’s Megann Horstead and Camden Lazenby contributed.