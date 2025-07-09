DeKalb 100-year-old’s secret to long life? ‘Just be yourself,’ she says

Rachel Lawson, executive director of Heritage Woods of DeKalb, presents resident Claire Hubele a birthday card signed by other residents Wednesday, July 9, 2025, during a party celebrating her 100th birthday. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Claire Hubele, whose loved ones call her “Claire Bear,” celebrated her 100th birthday at a DeKalb assisted-living facility Wednesday surrounded by a community that’s grown into family.

The last living member of her family, Hubele was showered with gifts, praise, butterscotch candy and a letter from Gov. JB Pritzker as she turned 100 on Wednesday.

Now entering her second century, Hubele shared some advice that she thinks anyone who wants to live to her age should bear in mind.

“Just be yourself,” Hubele said.

The staff at Heritage Woods of DeKalb, 2626 N. Annie Glidden Road, the assisted-living facility in which Hubele has lived for a decade, said that’s advice they know she practices herself.

At Heritage Woods, residents live in their own spaces, or apartments, and often are gently encouraged to leave their private quarters for socialization. Resident services coordinator Dean Wickstrom said residents enjoy outings such as Kane County Cougars baseball games, but Hubele isn’t known for attending the average, humdrum function.

“I kind of respect that about her, as a senior, because there’s almost a stigma – like they have to come down to every activity," Wickstrom said of Hubele. “When you’re 100 years old, if you want to stay in your room and watch ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ I support that.”

Although Wickstrom said Hubele is missed when she opts to stay in her own apartment over attending bingo, she isn’t spending too much time alone. A variety of assisted-living staff, including certified nursing assistants, various coordinators and more, keep her company weekly.

That’s an important part of what Heritage Woods of DeKalb provides, Executive Director Rachel Lawson said. For residents in Lawson’s care, socialization is almost as important for residents as eating and sleeping.

“We need to make sure that they are still active in the community, whether it’s just us taking Claire for a walk or it’s us going to a baseball game or church,” Lawson said.

Hubele has seen a lot in her lifetime.

When she was born, Calvin Coolidge was president, the Victoria Cougars were Stanley Cup champions, and the average new house was estimated to cost $6,500. Hubele was 4 when the Great Depression began and became an adult during World War II. She witnessed the world enter the atomic age before wireless technology and the internet transformed society again.

She has lived in Heritage Woods of DeKalb for 10 years, almost eight of them without her late husband, Robert “Bob” Hubele. They moved into Heritage Woods together in 2015, staff said. Hubele is initially from Washington and plans to be buried there, alongside her family, when she dies.

As a part of her centennial celebration, Hubele was given 100 birthday cards from her neighbors living at Heritage Woods’ location in Huntley, but that wasn’t the only surprise she received.

Hubele also was given a letter from the governor, who congratulated her for her achievements, conquering important milestones and touching countless lives.

Pritzker told her that she’s never too wise to chase her dreams and enjoy little things that make life worth living.

“Your 100 years of wisdom and experience are a reflection of a life well lived and the legacy you have imparted,” Pritzker wrote to Hubele. “This birthday is a celebration for your entire community. As you venture into your next century, I hope you continue to pursue the things that bring you joy, passion and excitement.”