Sullivan’s Tavern in DeKalb celebrates 80 years: ‘We’re very blessed’

Earl (left) and Greg Sullivan, who own Sullivan's Tavern with brother Albert and sister-in-law Cindy, (not pictured) stand behind the bar Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the tavern in DeKalb. The bar is celebrating 80 years in business with an event Saturday, May 17, that will include food and live entertainment. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Sullivan’s Tavern, 722 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, is throwing a party from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday for its 80th anniversary, and everyone is invited.

The Beaux will kick things off playing from noon to 3 p.m., and Rockin’ Moxie will keep the party going from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Owner Earl Sullivan said he is excited to celebrate the tavern’s milestone with patrons.

He runs the tavern alongside his brothers, Greg Sullivan and Albert Sullivan, and his sister in-law, Cindy Sullivan.

“It’s going to be a long enough day for us, and the weather looks beautiful,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan’s Tavern originally got its start in 1927 out of nearby Maple Park and later relocated to Sycamore. It was 1945 when the tavern moved to DeKalb and later settled in to its current location.

The tavern has been passed down generations. It started with Earl’s grandfather, Earl Sullivan.

Growing up, Sullivan said he learned a lot from his father, Earl, how to run the tavern.

“It was a learning experience,” Sullivan said. “You would learn from him. We’ve been very blessed it’s been successful as it has been. He was a very smart operating person.”

At Sullivan’s Tavern, patrons will find pictures of the Sullivan family propped up all across the bar.

Sullivan said business is going well at the tavern these days.

“Everything’s consistent,” he said. “We’re very blessed. Like I said, with our customers and our clientele where everything is pretty much staying the same.”

Sullivan's Tavern in DeKalb. The tavern is celebrating 80 years in business with an event Saturday, May 17, that will include food and live entertainment. (Mark Busch)

Sullivan said he feels most proud of the way he and his partners have run the business.

“Glad that we were able to keep the business running like my father did and keep the doors open,” Sullivan said. “It’s very hard to maintain, and we’re very lucky.”

Sullivan said he also prides himself on what it took to get improvements to the tavern completed in recent years.

The DeKalb City Council awarded Sullivan’s Tavern a $25,000 grant to help pay for architectural work in 2023.

“One of the biggest accomplishments was when we remodeled two years ago – how well it all turned out and how wonderful it was to work with the City of DeKalb to help us with that,” Sullivan said. “Beforehand the place needed a lot of tender, loving care because it was an older business. We brought it up to speed and to code.”

Portions of the Sullivan's Tavern in DeKalb are adorned with family photos and bar history. The tavern is celebrating 80 years in business with an event Saturday, May 17, that will include food and live entertainment. (Mark Busch)

Sullivan said he and his partners have more improvements in mind for the future. They just bought the lot next door for overflow parking. He said that should help the rush on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“We’re going to punch a hole in the wall, so it’ll be doors, so the customers don’t have to walk around and be able to access that,” he said. “Just depending on how energetic we get in the future, it could be an option of a beer garden but nothing’s set in stone.”

DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau marketing director Katherine McLaughlin called Sullivan’s “a hidden gem.”

“It’s different, and the food is really good, too,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a really fun atmosphere. They have their big St. Patrick’s Day celebration. And they’ll have bands in there sometimes. I like that they stay true to themselves.”

Saturday’s event aims to give tavern patrons their share of giveaways and fun.

Sullivan said it means a lot to him and his business partners knowing they’re celebrating 80 years. He said they take great pride in running the tavern.

Sullivan pointed to what he called the tavern’s “Cheers”-type vibe. The popular sitcom showcased the daily lives of a Boston bar staff and its many patrons.

“I’ve met a lot of really good friends throughout the years,” Sullivan said.