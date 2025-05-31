‘My tragedy is their triumph’: 5 years on, DeKalb mother of slain son Ezra Hill Jr. finds solace in community

Andrea Elion talks Monday, May 12, 2025, about her son, Ezra Hill Jr., as she stands next to a tree and rock garden dedicated to his memory at Tyler Elementary School in DeKalb. Hill was shot and killed in 2019 in Harvey. The fifth annual Ezra Hill Jr. Memorial Rock Painting event will be held June 7 at the school. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Every year, when school lets out for spring break, it is a painful reminder for Andrea Elion.

It comes as a moment of loss because her son, Ezra Hill Jr., was killed in a 2019 shooting.

“He passed in March, spring break,” Elion said. “It was probably like the second day of spring break. I do struggle with [it] every year because I teach in DeKalb. While all the kids are counting down to spring break, I’m counting down to the day he died.”

EJ, 10, as loved ones knew him, was a Tyler Elementary School fourth grader. He was shot March 23, 2019, while sitting with his father in a car outside his father’s home in south suburban Harvey. He died from his injuries two days later.

His funeral was attended by hundreds, many who remembered the boy for the kindness he showed friends, the time he danced on a cruise, his love of wrestling and the video game Fortnite.

Ezra Hill Jr. (Photo provided)

It’s community events, such as the annual rock-painting organized by the Ezra Hill Jr. Memorial Foundation, that put the Elions at ease.

“It’s so therapeutic,” Elion said. “It’s just really trying to put something fine on a little rock. It’s comforting.”

Each year, the Elions invite the community to gather at a memorial tree at Tyler Elementary to paint rocks that they place around the tree. A sign stands among the colorful commemoration with a poignant message: “Fly high, EJ.”

EJ’s stepfather, Brandon Elion, said the annual rock-painting event holds great meaning for him and his wife.

“We weren’t together at the time,” Brandon Elion said, referring to EJ’s shooting death. “[I’m] just doing what I can to help honor his legacy, my wife in her grief.”

Andrea Elion said seeing the way the community rallied around her in her time of need was moving.

“The school, when they heard of it, the whole community, when they heard of it, they were supportive,” Andrea said. “They all came out.”

A tree and rock garden are dedicated to the memory of Ezra Hill Jr. at Tyler Elementary School, seen Monday, May 12, 2025. Hill was shot and killed in 2019 in Harvey. The fifth annual Ezra Hill Jr. memorial rock-painting event will be held June 7 at the school. (Mark Busch)

Brandon shared that sentiment.

The turnout has stayed consistent as the foundation’s annual painting event approaches.

“We probably average hundreds of people each year,” Brandon said. “Coincidentally, it coincides with Gun Violence Awareness Weekend, which we didn’t know at the time. We just happened to pick a day school’s out. ‘The weather’s going to be nice. Let’s do it this day.’ The community has really come out and supported us. We’re grateful for that.”

The annual rock-painting event is set to make its return for the fifth year. It will run from noon to 4 p.m. June 7 outside Tyler Elementary School, 1021 Alden Circle, DeKalb. The rocks are laid around a tree on the school’s grounds, donated in EJ’s memory.

Brandon Elion said the rock-painting event’s success inspired him and his wife to establish a foundation as a way of carrying out their work with more intention.

The Ezra Hill Jr. Memorial Foundation is active in the community in more ways than one. The Elions partner with the DeKalb Wrestling Club to sponsor scholarships, perform highway cleanups and serve as Gift of Hope ambassadors.

“It took a little seed-planting,” Brandon said. “It started off with the rock-painting event. And then from there, it was [like], ‘What else can we do to keep his name alive, honor his legacy, but then also give back to the community?’”

Andrea Elion, mother of Ezra Hill Jr., and Brandon Elion, Ezra’s stepfather, hold painted rocks beside a tree and rock garden at Tyler Elementary School on Monday, May 12, 2025, that is dedicated to the memory of Ezra, who was shot and killed in 2019 in Harvey. An Ezra Hill Jr. memorial rock-painting event will be held June 7 at the school in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Brandon said that as a Gift of Hope ambassador, Andrea goes out to DeKalb High School in the summertime to speak to driver’s education classes about the benefits of becoming an organ donor.

EJ was an organ donor, he said.

Andrea said that the day her son died, she made the decision to give away his organs. She said she has since been able to meet Andy, her son’s heart recipient, and his family.

“We’ve had many vacations together,” Andrea said. “There’s like 15 of them and 15 of us, and we all came together. We went to Branson, Missouri. Me and Andy got on a couple of roller coasters together. I was able to listen to his heartbeat.”

There’s a special hope in connecting with EJ’s organ donor recipient, Andrea said: Perhaps it’s a positive outcome for both families despite the circumstances that brought them together.

“My tragedy is their triumph,” Andrea said. “They were happy to receive that good news, so that Andy can live, but I was heartbroken. We come together to try to get our minds off the sadness and just make new memories and have a good time with each other.”