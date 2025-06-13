‘Literally the coolest thing’: Motorcycle rally planned to celebrate 2-year-old cancer survivor

St. Charles Motorcycle Museum and Art Gallery owner Andy Koczwara (front) gives a speech before cutting the ribbon during the grant opening event on March 1, 2025, at 1317 E Main St. (Route 64) in St. Charles. (David Petesch)

Two-and-a-half-year-old Oliver Oliger loves motorcycles, so dozens of bikers will rally together and take him on a ride from Sycamore to St. Charles to give him a one-of-a-kind experience.

Oliger was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer, on his first birthday and spent the next eight months living in hospitals.

After five rounds of chemotherapy, 75 blood transfusions and countless other treatments, Oliger went into remission and came home on June 28, 2024.

On Sunday, June 22, at least 50 motorcycles will meet outside the Sycamore Public Library at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate Oliger and ride to support him in his battle. The ride will take off at noon.

The ride will be escorted down Route 64 by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with a motorcycle is welcome to join, and should arrive by 11:30 a.m.

Oliver and one of his parents will ride in a sidecar from Sycamore to the St. Charles Motorcycle Museum, where owner Andy Koczwara will take the family on a private tour.

The Oliger family lives in Sycamore, where his mother Sami is from. His father Nathan is from St. Charles.

Sami Oliger said Oliver has always amazed by loud cars and motorcycles, even before he could talk. Now, she said pointing out “bikes” when they go bye is his favorite thing.

The event was organized by St. Charles resident Shawn Campbell, who has followed Oliger’s story through social media.

While Campbell doesn’t have a personal connection to the family, she was moved by his story and felt a celebration was in order. Though Campbell connected with Sami Oliger to organize the event, she has yet to meet the Oliger family face-to-face.

“I’ve never met [Oliger] I just want to give him a hug because I cried so hard connecting with his story,” Campbell said.

Campbell was assisted by local biker safety advocate Chris Hansen. Hansen is president of the DuKane Chapter of ABATE of Illinois (A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education) and said getting his fellow bikers together was easy.

“It’s really not that hard to get bikers to turn out to help a kid,” Hansen said. “Especially when it’s a younger child that’s obsessed with motorcycles. That’s awesome, because usually they’re obsessed with video games.”

Hansen said while his organization has organized several fundraiser events, this rally won’t be collecting donations.

“This is just for him to have a day where he doesn’t have to worry about anything and he gets to be around motorcycles,” Hansen said.

Sami Oliger said she is always amazed by the support her family receives from the community, especially from people she has never met.

“It’s literally the coolest thing, to see how much people care and want to help. I think about it every day,” Oliger said. “I’m just excited to celebrate Oliver and see the look on his face when he gets to see all the motorcycles.”