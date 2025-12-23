Mia Cotton scores 22, dishes 8 assists in Hinckley-Big Rock win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 58, South Beloit 52 (OT): At Hinckley, Mia Cotton had 22 points and eight assists in the victory.

Anna Herrmann added 17 points and 12 rebounds while Amelia Michels had nine points and Payon Murphy eight for the Royals (7-2).

Somonauk 60, Indian Creek 46: At Somonauk, Gretta Oziah scored 13 points in the loss.

Ally Keilman and Elsie Betz each scored 12 for the Timberwolves.

Boys basketball

Sycamore 69, North Chicago 43: At Elgin, the Spartans won their opener in the tournament and will face McHenry at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Kaneland 80, Belvidere North 45: At Belvidere, Connor Kimme scored 21 points in the nonconference victory.

Marshawn Cocroft added 14 points for the Knights (9-0) and Jeffrey Hassan added 13.

Mendota 79, Genoa-Kingston 52: At Mendota, Conner Harney scored 12 while Benji Kleba added 10 in the loss.

Hinckley-Big Rock 82, South Beloit 47: At Hinckley, Marshall Ledbetter scored 25 and Luke Badal added 19 in the win.