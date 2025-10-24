New DeKalb city engineer is a familiar face at City Hall

DeKalb City Engineer John Laskowski (right) approaches the City Council during its Oct. 13, 2025, meeting to provide some input on a proposed reconfiguration plan for the intersection at North First Street and Sycamore Road. (Megann Horstead)

DeKalb’s new city engineer is not new to local municipal government.

John Laskowski, who was introduced at a recent City Council meeting, said his first few days on the job are going well. He’s worked in government roles at municipalities across northern Illinois.

“There [are] a lot of people here that I remember,” Laskowski said. “There [are] some new faces, but overall, so far, I can honestly say the first [10] days have been great, just getting used to the environment here.”

Laskowski’s first day on the job was Oct. 6.

Previously, he worked in various roles in DeKalb, Sycamore, the village of North Aurora, the village of Hinsdale and the U.S. State Department.

During the council meeting, City Manager Bill Nicklas lauded the city’s pick.

Laskowski reports to the city’s public works director, Andy Raih.

“They, together, will ... provide very solid leadership to not just annual street maintenance, but a variety of things that our ... infrastructure presents to us every year,” Nicklas said.

Laskowski said the city has grown a lot since his time working in DeKalb from 2014 to 2017.

“There’s been a lot more development on the south side of town,” Laskowski said. “It seems like that’s making a positive impact. I think the infrastructure, in general, has been improving in just, I’d say, within the last few years.”

One project he’s paid attention to is the new roundabout at Northern Illinois University.

“I think it’s received attention, both good and bad,” he said. “I think that’s a new feature to the city’s road network that it’s going to take some time for everyone to adjust to, but in the end, I think it’s probably a benefit for the community.”

In council remarks, Mayor Cohen Barnes welcomed Laskowski.

“[I’m] super excited to have you on board,” Barnes said. “It’s going to be great to have that connection when you pick up the phone and call him when you have a question. It’s just great to have you.”

Nicklas told Shaw Local News Network that Laskowski’s familiarity with the city is a positive.

“He has experience in the city of DeKalb, and he’s been refamiliarizing himself with our streets and our street conditions,” Nicklas said. “He’s also got experience in stormwater management and some other things that are complements to his abilities as a civil engineer.”

Laskowski’s hiring comes after the previous city engineer came under fire when some road projects cost the city more than expected. Nicklas said at the time that funds were spent properly, but some projects finished over the projected budget costs.

About $1 million of the overruns were attributed to engineering costs related to Peace Road and Fairview Drive construction as well as the reconstruction of the First Street and Lucinda Avenue bridges. Another $22,000 was for construction costs for the Annie Glidden Road underpass, Nicklas said.

Although the city was able to pay those costs using surplus funds, Nicklas said he’s since determined that the city could have done better to support its engineer.

In a related development, city officials have floated hiring someone to fill a new management analyst position. The role would report to the city manager and aid several positions on staff, including the city engineer.

Nicklas said those recruitment efforts remain underway.

“We’re in some interviews now, and we’re looking,” he said. “It’s going to help us with tracking projects [and] also some of our financial operations.”

Laskowski said he feels supported by the city.

“I think those above me have been open to ideas that I’ve had and that they’re willing to listen to me, which makes me feel like a valued member of the team,” he said.