New roundabout open on NIU campus in DeKalb

$1.8M roundabout completed in time for NIU students’ return

A roundabout at Lucinda Avenue and Normal Road on Northern Illinois University campus in DeKalb opened to motorists Aug. 20, 2025, in time for the fall semester.

By Kelsey Rettke

A roundabout at Lucinda Avenue and Normal Road on the Northern Illinois University campus in DeKalb opened to motorists this week in time for the fall semester.

Student move-in began on Wednesday, and classes are expected to start Aug. 26.

The $1.8 million construction was funded through a 20% to 80% funding match through the Surface Transportation Urban federal grant program, city officials have said.

“This project improves safety for pedestrians and bicycle riders since vehicle traffic is required to slow for the three-leg roundabout,” city officials said Thursday in a social media announcement. “The intersection reconfiguration, along with the earlier closure of a portion of Normal Road, improves walkability on the NIU campus.”

