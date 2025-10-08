DeKalb Township to host utility assistance, unclaimed property event Oct. 8

The DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. on May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

The DeKalb Township will hold an event for residents to receive unclaimed property and utility bill assistance.

The free event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the township building, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

I-CASH representatives can help identify if participants are entitled to the $2 billion in the state’s unclaimed property. The representatives also will assist with filing claims for owed finds.

The Citizens Utility Board will review utility bills for billing errors, overcharges, and offer suggestions to lower costs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a valid photo ID and recent utility bill copies. The event will only accept walk-ins.

For information, call 815-758-8282.