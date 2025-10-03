Shred unwanted documents, recycle items at Kishwaukee Family YMCA

The DeKalb and Sycamore townships will hold a drive-thru shred and recycle event this week for township residents.

The free event 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA parking lot, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Residents will be limited to two boxes or paper bags of documents or CD-Rs. Staples do not need to be removed. Volunteers will remove items from residents’ vehicles. Participants must bring a valid ID to show proof of DeKalb or Sycamore township residency.

Attendees also can donate new or used ink jet cartridges; aluminum can tabs; keys and key fobs; eye glasses; domestic and international prepaid calling cards; cellphones and chargers; tablets, iPads and chargers; tennis shoes; and hearing aids. The items will be donated to The Lions of Illinois Foundation and Cell Phones for Soldiers. Shoe Sensation of DeKalb also will be available to help the used shoes collection.

For information, call 815-758-8282.