Amedeo: Join us for Manufacturing Month tour in DeKalb County

Manufacturing is a cornerstone of economic development in a community.

It provides identity, creates jobs, drives infrastructure and skill development, and fuels economic vitality. That impact has long been evident here in DeKalb County, where a rich history of manufacturing is matched by the innovation needed to build and sustain it.

From the beginning – with the earliest manufacturing in Sandwich in 1856, and the first manufacturing of barbed wire in DeKalb in the 1870s – our county has been at the forefront of blending agriculture and industry to put our region on the map.

Today, companies like The Suter Company in Sycamore continue that legacy by producing high-quality prepared food products.

As The Suter Company celebrates its 100th anniversary, we’re thrilled to honor this milestone during Manufacturing Month, which is recognized each October. This commemoration is on the heels of the same major milestone at Ideal Industries just last year.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, the public is invited to join the “Makers on the Move” Bus Tour as it stops in DeKalb County to celebrate centennial manufacturers and farms.

Hosted by the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation and The Suter Company, the bus tour – organized by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) – will arrive at approximately 10 a.m. at The Suter Company, 1015 Bethany Road, Sycamore. The community event will begin at 8:30 a.m.

This dynamic, statewide bus tour highlights the innovation, opportunity, and impact of modern manufacturing. Throughout the first week of October, the tour will visit communities across Illinois, and DeKalb County is proud to showcase its own legacy of excellence as part of this initiative.

The Sycamore stop will recognize The Suter Company’s 100-year anniversary, along with other manufacturers that have reached this remarkable milestone. The Suter Company operates two facilities in Sycamore, continuing to contribute meaningfully to our local economy.

The DeKalb County Farm Bureau will also spotlight centennial and sesquicentennial farms, emphasizing the historic connection between agriculture, innovation, and manufacturing. Our county is home to more than 180 centennial and sesquicentennial farms!

Featured speakers include IMA, IMEC, The Suter Company, DeKalb County Farm Bureau, Sycamore Community Unit School District 427, and Northern Illinois University.

This engaging event is open to the public and welcomes attendees of all ages. Sponsorship opportunities are available through the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation at DCEDC.org.

Join us as we celebrate DeKalb County’s proud legacy and bright future in manufacturing and innovation.

Melissa Amedeo is the executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation.