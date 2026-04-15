Group to explore formation of La Grange library foundation

With the La Grange Public Library building turning 20-years-old in 2027, a group of supporters is coming together to celebrate the milestone and explore the possibility of starting a library foundation.

Former Library Board Member Becky Spratford, the Friends of the Library and community philanthropist and La Grange resident Steve Palmer,will host a free Library Foundation Celebration from 1 to 3 p.m .April 25 at Stadium Club in McCook.

“I spent 24 years representing the community as a trustee, and one of my proudest achievements was working to get our community a new library building that opened in 2007. I stayed on the board as we managed the building’s first 20 years and was the only trustee remaining from that time when we paid off the 20-year bond,” former Library Trustee and La Grange resident Becky Spratford said in a news release.

“I feel very proud of what was accomplished during those 24 years, but I think there is still more to do. One of the things we’re missing that other libraries of our prestige and size have, is a foundation. A foundation would be a next step. It’s a larger thing. It’s more of an endowing organization that ensures the financial health of the library,” Spratford said.

While La Grange has an active Friends of the Library group, it focuses on accepting smaller donations and generating used book sale revenue. These funds are packaged into grants for library programs and services as determined by library staff.

A foundation, like the Friends of the Library, functions as a separate entity from the library but with a mission to fund larger capital projects, like making building updates to meet the changing needs of the community without asking taxpayers for additional funds.

The library has architecture drawings that would transform its lower level into a Town Square for the benefit of the entire community, as well as update other areas, but to begin a project that size, a concerted fundraising campaign is needed.

As a 501(c)3, a foundation offers the opportunity for grants, planned giving, and larger donations from individuals and corporations. Other libraries in the area, including Western Springs and Brookfield, have foundations they have used to undertake larger, capital projects without asking the taxpayers to foot the bill.

“I have been active on the Friends of the Library Board for over 10 years and the Friends do a great job of raising money for smaller scale programs and services that are beyond the library’s budget,” Megan Griffin, Friends of the Library Board president, said in the release. “However, a foundation would help tackle larger projects that the Friends couldn’t fund on their own.”

Jennifer Hovanec, La Grange Public Library executive director, is excited about the possibility of a foundation and being able to update the building for the needs of the community.

“We are very grateful to have a supportive community that is helping us explore ways to invest in the future of the La Grange Public Library,” Hovanec said in the release.

To support the beginning of a foundation and celebrate National Library Week, all are invited to the free foundation information session and appetizers at Stadium Club on April 25.

Come learn more, share your thoughts and hear a short presentation at 2 p.m. All attendees will receive a coupon for a free book from the ongoing Friends of the Library used book sale in the library lobby. Registration is appreciated but not required.

For anyone who cannot attend or is interested in sharing their thoughts and contact information, a contact form is available on the Library Foundation Celebration News page of the Library website.