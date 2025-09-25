Florentino’s Charhouse opens in downtown DeKalb

Florentino's Charhouse, shown here on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2025, at 106 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. The new Italian steakhouse opened Sept. 15. (Kelsey Rettke)

Downtown DeKalb has a new spot for steaks and other food, after Florentino’s Charhouse opened this month.

The Italian steakhouse at 106 E. Lincoln Highway at the corner of First Street and Lincoln Highway opened Sept. 15, according to the business’ social media page.

The spot previously was home to Keg and Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Co., and before that Tavern on Lincoln restaurant.

Florentino's Charhouse, shown here on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2025, at 106 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. The new Italian steakhouse opened Sept. 15. (Kelsey Rettke)

Florentino’s features a bar seating area, booths and high-top tables. Menu highlights include steaks, seafood, pasta, salads and sandwiches.

Owners Salvador Castro Arellano, Alfredo Castro Arellano and Florentino Castro Arellano, were recently awarded a liquor license from the city.

Hours are 4 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.